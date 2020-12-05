Michigan D-line recruit Ru’Quan Buckley commits to Nebraska

But that’s exactly what Buckley will do. Nebraska felt like the “best family,” he said, and not just because of the coaches. Of all the schools that recruited him, the Huskers were the only ones that had current players and 2021 commits reach out to him on their own. Multiple NU defensive linemen like Casey Rogers, and the other incoming D-lineman Weaver, both have gotten to know Buckley recently, talking about what the line and defense could eventually accomplish.

“I think we will be the best in the nation,” Buckley said. “I think that we will be amazing.”

In a twist of good fortune, Buckley and his mother were able to tour Nebraska last January for a Junior Day event before the coronavirus pandemic shut down recruiting and all visits in mid-March. That NCAA-mandated dead period hasn’t let up since, meaning the lineman and every other prospect that signs Dec. 16 will do so without the benefit of all-expenses-paid trips to prospective schools.

Getting to Lincoln in person was “very important,” Buckley said. Though a seemingly minor development at the time, it might have changed the entire course of his college future.