Michigan D-line recruit Ru’Quan Buckley commits to Nebraska

Ru’Quan Buckley has a picture on his phone of all the traits Nebraska likes about his game.
The descriptions come from defensive line coach Tony Tuioti, who has been recruiting the 6-foot-6, 280-pounder from Wyoming (Michigan) Godwin Heights since offering a scholarship in May 2019.
Tough. Passionate. Accountable. Relentless. Competitive. Plays like a Blackshirt.
“Coach said that’s what I bring to the table,” Buckley said. “He said that’s what he needs in his meeting room every day.”
The Huskers will get their wish. The consensus three-star prospect announced his commitment to Nebraska on Saturday, a week after informing the coaching staff. He will arrive in Lincoln next month as an early enrollee. He’s the 20th member of the 2021 class and second defensive lineman, joining Jailen Weaver of Antioch, California, who pledged on Halloween.
Buckley’s decision marks the end of a lengthy recruiting process as a national target. He held 20-plus offers, with most schools projecting him as an offensive lineman. Nebraska was one of the few that consistently viewed him as a defender and didn’t simply tell him he could try that side of the ball if blocking didn’t work out. His other finalists included Cincinnati, Minnesota, Florida State and Michigan State.
MSU — only 70 miles east of Buckley, who lives in the Grand Rapids area — finished runner-up for Buckley. He said coaches made one last pitch Friday, telling him “it would have been bad on us if a Michigan kid goes out of Michigan to play.”
But that’s exactly what Buckley will do. Nebraska felt like the “best family,” he said, and not just because of the coaches. Of all the schools that recruited him, the Huskers were the only ones that had current players and 2021 commits reach out to him on their own. Multiple NU defensive linemen like Casey Rogers, and the other incoming D-lineman Weaver, both have gotten to know Buckley recently, talking about what the line and defense could eventually accomplish.
Support Local Journalism
“I think we will be the best in the nation,” Buckley said. “I think that we will be amazing.”
In a twist of good fortune, Buckley and his mother were able to tour Nebraska last January for a Junior Day event before the coronavirus pandemic shut down recruiting and all visits in mid-March. That NCAA-mandated dead period hasn’t let up since, meaning the lineman and every other prospect that signs Dec. 16 will do so without the benefit of all-expenses-paid trips to prospective schools.
Getting to Lincoln in person was “very important,” Buckley said. Though a seemingly minor development at the time, it might have changed the entire course of his college future.
“I felt like if I didn’t visit out of state, I was not going to a school out of state,” Buckley said. “I just felt like it is God’s will to make me get out and see their family environment. I could have easily visited Iowa out of all the schools that offered me out of state before the coronavirus closed everything.”
Nebraska sees Buckley as an edge setter in its 3-4 scheme that can also get after the passer. His highlight film shows a dogged defender tearing down quarterbacks time and again as an end, pushing through or past would-be blockers. He finished with 74 tackles (22 for loss, 11 sacks) in seven games this fall with Godwin Heights. He’s the No. 15 prospect in Michigan in his class and No. 592 overall player according to the 247Sports composite.
Buckley said he’s excited to get to Lincoln, where he will immerse in the strength program and add to his explosiveness and 315-pound bench press. After years of parsing through suitors and building relationships, he’s found his second home in Nebraska.
“Everything happens for a reason, like they say,” Buckley said. “I feel like that happened to me.”
Nebraska football's 2021 recruiting class
Omaha World-Herald: Big Red
Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics.