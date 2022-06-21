Middle linebacker Hayden Moore commits to Nebraska football

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s newest inside linebacker may not mind trying to be a Husker pitcher, too.

Aurora (Colo.) Regis defender Hayden Moore — who committed to NU’s 2023 class on Tuesday — could potentially be a dual-sport athlete in a Nebraska uniform. His fastball consistently hits 90 mph and he has a dangerous two-seam changeup.

Moore’s primary job at NU, however, will be help the Huskers patrol the middle of the field as an inside “off ball” linebacker similar to Nick Henrich and Luke Reimer. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Moore, who had 111 tackles and 11 tackles for loss last season, played both outside linebacker and defensive end for Regis, took an unofficial visit to Nebraska in early June, then followed it up with an official visit June 17.

“Scheme-wise, I like the way they run things, and the defensive culture, I like that,” Moore told The World-Herald before his official visits. Moore liked, too, that he’d potentially have the chance to throw a baseball. Two of his other finalists, Iowa State and Colorado, do not have baseball programs, and another finalist, Michigan, just lost its baseball coach.

A consensus three-star prospect, Moore is the first Regis Jesuit player to pick Nebraska since tight end Jack Stoll, who was a multi-year starter in Lincoln. Historically, the Huskers have had success recruiting in the Denver metro area, especially since 2000. Players such as Stoll, Eric Lee, Mike Moudy, Jeremiah Sirles and Pierre Allen have come from the Denver area, while star linebacker JoJo Domann hailed from the Colorado Springs area.

Moore is the ninth overall commit in NU’s class and the first inside linebacker. Nebraska has Henrich and Reimer entrenched as starters at inside ‘backer with Eteva Mauga-Clements and Garrett Snodgrass as backups. Behind them are a slew of youngsters who have yet to practice or play much on the field.

The commit continues the Huskers’ success in June. Nebraska now has four commits — Raymore-Peculiar (Mo.) receiver Jaidyn Doss, Scottsbluff offensive tackle Brock Knutson, Argyle (Texas) defensive lineman Riley Van Poppel and Moore — in the month, with more potentially expected.

