Millard North's Blake Closman commits to walk on at Nebraska

Millard North linebacker Blake Closman became the latest Husker 2021 walk-on Monday when he announced on Twitter he'd accepted Nebraska's offer.
The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Closman — a free safety and wide receiver for Mustangs — had 54 tackles, 6.5 tackles, three interceptions and a forced fumble. He had five catches for 100 yards in Millard North's option offense.
He's the 11th walk-on in Nebraska's 2021 class.
Excited to announce my commitment to University of Nebraska!! A special thank you to my parents for their support along the way. Also, a big thanks to the coaches who have helped me throughout the years. Cant wait for what the future holds. #GBR pic.twitter.com/mpFySBCAdD— Blake Closman (@closman_blake) November 30, 2020
