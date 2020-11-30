 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Millard North's Blake Closman commits to walk on at Nebraska
0 comments
FOOTBALL

Millard North's Blake Closman commits to walk on at Nebraska

{{featured_button_text}}
Blake Closman

Millard North receiver/free safety Blake Closman committed Monday night to walk on at Nebraska. 

 Sam McKewon

Millard North linebacker Blake Closman became the latest Husker 2021 walk-on Monday when he announced on Twitter he'd accepted Nebraska's offer. 

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Closman — a free safety and wide receiver for Mustangs — had 54 tackles, 6.5 tackles, three interceptions and a forced fumble. He had five catches for 100 yards in Millard North's option offense.

He's the 11th walk-on in Nebraska's 2021 class. 

0 comments

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert