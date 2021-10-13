Millard South athlete Gage Stenger flips from Kansas State to Nebraska

LINCOLN — Gage Stenger kept it all very quiet.

The Millard South two-way football star — committed for four months to Kansas State — had been offered a scholarship by Nebraska, his “dream school,” at the beginning of October. Stenger didn’t say a word on social media. Then, Stenger took a visit to NU on a Thursday — and didn’t say a word. Tuesday night, he called Husker coach Scott Frost and delivered the good news.

Wednesday, he told the world.

“I wanted to do things right out and be respectful to Kansas State,” Stenger said of NU’s quiet courting and his eventual flip to the home state school. The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder, who quarterbacks the state’s No. 1 team, called KSU coach Chris Klieman just before he reached out to Nebraska coaches.

“Kansas State wasn’t very happy, but I can understand it from their perspective,” Stenger said.

NU’s offer, he said, was just too good to pass up. Stenger has loved Husker football since grade school — his favorite player is former receiver Kenny Bell — and one of his friends and former teammates, Isaiah Harris, is a walk-on at Nebraska. And NU coaches, to help pitch their plan to Stenger, had him talk to sixth-year outside linebacker JoJo Domann.