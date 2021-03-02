Mumu Bin-Wahad, a DB from Georgia, includes Huskers among top schools

Nebraska's 2022 recruiting class does not yet have a commit, but a defensive back prospect from a familiar high school in Georgia put the Huskers in his top 10 on Tuesday.

Mumu Bin-Wahad — a 6-foot, 180-pounder from Loganville (Ga.) Grayson — also had Big Ten programs Michigan State and Penn State in his top group. Arizona State, Central Florida, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, South Carolina, TCU and West Virginia were the other schools listed.

Bin-Wahad just received his scholarship offer from NU on Sunday.

The Huskers have recruited Grayson since 2015, when Mohamed Barry signed with the Huskers. Since then, the Huskers also landed running back Ronald Thompkins from the school.

