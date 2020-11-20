Nebraska football adds walk-on linebacker Payton Weehler from Iowa

Nebraska continued adding to its walk-on class Friday as a linebacker from Iowa announced his commitment.

Payton Weehler — a 6-foot-3, 185-pound standout at Mount Ayr — made his pledge public on social media two days after receiving the opportunity from Nebraska. The 2021 prospect also had reported multiple NAIA football offers but posted he would follow his “childhood dream of playing D1 football.”

Weehler made a team-high 55.5 tackles (10 for loss) this fall. He also recovered a fumble and made an interception at the Class 1A level — the fourth-largest of six Iowa classifications. He also played some quarterback, completing 13 of 26 passes for 259 yards with two touchdowns and a pick. He ran 98 times for 517 yards and seven scores while catching seven passes for 135.

Nebraska continues to be aggressive of late in rounding out its walk-on class ahead of the Dec. 16 early signing period. Many high school seasons, including in Iowa and Nebraska, are completing their fall campaigns with championship games this week.​

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.