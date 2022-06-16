Nebraska football and Bryan Applewhite have Texas recruiting pipeline flowing again

LINCOLN — Fishing Saturday morning. Watching college football Saturday night. Houston-area linebacker Dylan Rogers figures that’s just about a perfect day.

Rogers will go from watching to playing college football in the next year, and he thinks Nebraska could be the spot where he does it. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound three-star prospect, headed to NU on an official visit this weekend, likes how the Huskers use their linebackers. Nebraska has been among the schools recruiting him the hardest, too. And the NU coaches who have handled Rogers’ recruitment, Barrett Ruud and Bryan Applewhite, have been selling him on life in the Midwest.

“I like to fish, so I’ve been asking Coach Ruud about fishing spots and the kind of fish I can catch up there,” Rogers said “And Coach Applewhite says Nebraska is kind of similar to Texas — the temperature and the weather.”

That sounds good to the ‘backer who has 137 tackles, four sacks and four interceptions over the last two seasons at Cypress Woods High School, located 25 miles northeast of downtown Houston. A steady flow of defensive starters in 2010s — including Joshua Kalu, David Santos and Thad Randle — came from the area, but the pipeline slowed as a shift to the Big Ten impacted NU’s efforts in Texas. Former offensive line coach Greg Austin, a Houston native, opened a few doors over the last four seasons.

Applewhite, the Nebraska running backs coach who has recruited Texas for years, has opened a few more.

He helped discover recent Nebraska commit Riley Van Poppel. And Applewhite is playing a role in Rogers’ recruitment, too. The Texas recruiting pipeline — which fueled some of Bill Callahan and Bo Pelini’s best teams — could fully reopen in this cycle.

Rogers is one of two prospects from Texas schedule to visit this weekend. The other, Tay’Shawn Wilson, is a four-star cornerback from Houston Mayde Creek High School. The 5-foot-9, 175-pounder has run a sub-10.7-second 100 meter dash and run the 200 in fewer than 22 seconds. Texas, Baylor and SMU — resurgent in recruiting under new coach Rhett Lashlee — are in hot pursuit of Wilson, who visits the Bears next week.

Another visiting cornerback, Ryan Robinson, hails from New Orleans Edna Karr, a familiar name to Husker fans who may recall former linebacker Tyrin Ferguson, or three Edna Karr recruits in Pelini’s 2014 class who all left the school before making any notable contributions. The 6-foot-0, 170-pound Robinson told On3 in March he had daily conversations with Husker receivers coach Mickey Joseph, who recruits Louisiana.

Wilson and Robinson will join 2023 NU commit Dwight Bootle II, the younger brother of Dicaprio Bootle, who is opting to take his official now, for the second Friday Night Lights event, instead the fall. Two more Husker commits, Creighton Prep offensive lineman Sam Sledge and Springfield (Ma.) Central quarterback William “Pop” Watson, will be in Lincoln, as well.

Typically, when the quarterback of a class visits, a team tries to attract offensive skill players to the same visit weekend. In Watson’s case, he’ll be surrounded by defenders, including Aurora (Co.) Regis linebacker Hayden Moore.

A 6-foot-3, 210-pound three-star prospect, Moore took a quiet unofficial visit to NU in early June to “get a feel for everything” with NU coaches. He like what he heard, and he’ll return this weekend to talk to players.

“I want to see what they feel about the program,” Moore said. “That’s going to give me a better look. The relationships players have with each other — that’s pretty important to me.”

In football, Nebraska wants Moore for inside linebacker — or “off ball” ‘backer, as Husker coaches are telling prospects — and, potentially, for pitching in baseball. Moore said NU is one of the few schools open to him trying both, much like incoming Husker catcher Mikey Pauley will attempt to play quarterback, too. Moore said he has a fastball that routinely hits 90 miles per hour, coupled with a two-seam changeup.

Michigan — which just lost its baseball coach to Clemson — is open to Moore playing both sports, too, he said. He hasn’t talked much with Iowa about it. The other two teams in his top five, Iowa State and Colorado, don’t have college baseball teams.

Football will drive Moore’s decision, and Nebraska’s defense — improving each of the last four years under coordinator Erik Chinander.

“Scheme-wise, I like the way they run things, and the defensive culture, I like that,” Moore said.

So does Rogers, who could play in the middle — which he’s doing currently at Cy Woods — or at an edge spot, where he’d fill a role similar to Caleb Tannor.

“I like reading the offense and making plays,” Rogers said, “and then getting my teammates to the right spots so they can make plays too.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox!