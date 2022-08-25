Nebraska football lands edge rusher Cameron Lenhardt

LINCOLN — Time differences be darned, Cameron Lenhardt was ready to make his college decision.

His future coaches and teammates should be forgiven if they didn't tune into Lenhardt's commitment ceremony at 11:30 p.m. Dublin time. After all, the good news would still be there when they woke up — Lenhardt made it official on Thursday night, announcing his commitment as the 14th player in Nebraska’s 2023 recruiting class.

A Staten Island (N.Y.) native, Cameron Lenhardt had no idea what to expect in his first time stepping foot in Nebraska. While in Lincoln, Lenhardt found a coaching staff with a plan for his college career and a team atmosphere that sold his entire family on NU.

“The consistency that Nebraska had throughout my whole recruiting process was a huge deal, and so was the culture and family aspect that Nebraska has,” Lenhardt said. “When I went out there that really impressed me and not only myself but also my mom and that’s big for me.”

Lenhardt began his high school career at Don Bosco Prep in New Jersey before landing at high school football powerhouse IMG Academy for the last two seasons. Lenhardt was named a team captain for the season, an honor that is helped by Lenhardt’s versatility on defense.

While he projects as an edge rusher in college, Lenhardt spent time as a middle linebacker and down lineman in addition to his more traditional spot on the edge. Penn State and Michigan State were the other two schools in Lenhardt’s final three list, and his relationships with the Nebraska coaching staff made all the difference.

Defensive line coach Mike Dawson has been Lenhardt’s primary recruiter throughout the process, while defensive coordinator Erik Chinander also helped NU’s push for the talented pass rusher. Dawson also laid out a clear vision of where Lenhardt would factor into the defense — as the weak side defensive end but with potential to play the strong side in due time.

At 6-foot-3 and 245 pounds, it’s easy to see Lenhardt playing a similar role to Caleb Tannor on Nebraska’s defensive front.

“I’m that guy where I can play anywhere — I can play outside linebacker, I can play defensive end and even this season I’m doing some three (technique) right now. I’m just that hybrid edge guy,” Lenhardt said.

Lenhardt’s commitment is a big win for Nebraska’s 2023 class, especially given the effort NU spent to land him over the last few months. Lenhardt immediately becomes Nebraska’s second-highest ranked commit in the class as the nation’s No. 31 edge rusher prospect and No. 265 overall recruit according to 247Sports.

In-state defensive lineman Maverick Noonan is Nebraska’s other edge rusher commit in the class, while defensive lineman Riley Van Poppel projects to play more on the interior of the defensive line. Adding Lenhardt to the mix means NU’s efforts to reload along the defensive front with high school recruits is nearly complete.

As for Lenhardt, he can now look forward to playing out a national schedule with IMG this fall and he has high expectations for the season. With a bye week scheduled for the weekend of Sept. 17, Lenhardt is looking forward to taking in the Oklahoma game along with many other recruits.