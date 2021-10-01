 Skip to main content
Nebraska football offers Lincoln East's Malachi Coleman
FOOTBALL

Nebraska football offers Lincoln East's Malachi Coleman

Nebraska football sent out in-state scholarship to Lincoln East athlete Malachi Coleman.

 LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD

Nebraska football sent out another in-state scholarship offer Friday night when Lincoln East athlete Malachi Coleman announced on Twitter he’d received the big offer from NU.

A 6-foot-5, 180-pound athlete, Coleman has had a strong start to his season for the Spartans, the top team in Lincoln this fall. Coleman has eight catches for 258 yards and five touchdowns, and 29 tackles with four sacks, so far in 2021.

NU already has two commits in its 2023 recruiting class from inside the state in Pierce pass catcher Ben Brahmer and Lincoln Southeast lineman Gunnar Gottula. NU has other 2023 offers out in the state, as well, to prospects in Lincoln and Omaha.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

