Nebraska football set to host major visitor in Hawaii linebacker Tausili Akana

The Husker football team will host a major 2023 unofficial visitor on campus Monday, and he has family ties to Nebraska: Kahuku (Hawaii) linebacker Tausili Akana.
His older sister, Keonilei, is a freshman libero for the Husker volleyball team. The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder is one of the nation’s top prospects for 2023, and NU’s recent signing of linebacker Wynden Ho’ohuli won’t hurt.
Neither will the presence of defensive line coach Tony Tuioti on the staff. Neither will having a sister on the volleyball team.
Akana went to a camp at Ohio State last week and earned a scholarship offer. He's long had one from Nebraska, among dozens of schools.
On Sunday, Akana said he met with Nebraska coach Scott Frost. On Monday, he’ll take an unofficial visit.
Akana played in Utah last season – Hawaii didn’t have a season due to COVID – and may again, according to Hawaii Prep World in March. He could go to two other high schools in Hawaii, too.
A dual-sport star in Nevada — with a 94-mph fastball and a four-star rating in football — plans to visit Nebraska this fall, and coaches from the Husker football and baseball teams are watching him closely.
