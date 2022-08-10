Nebraska lands 2023 shooting guard Eli Rice

LINCOLN — Eli Rice knows more offers were coming.

In the last three years, the 2023 shooting guard has grown seven inches to 6-7. He saw a spike in college interest this summer. And he’s about to play his senior season at IMG Academy, producer of 13 NBA players since 2005.

But Rice announced Wednesday that he is committing to Nebraska. The prospect from Hendersonville, Tennessee chose NU over offers from Georgetown, Murray State, VCU, Rhode Island, North Carolina A&T and St. Bonaventure, and he sees no need to shop further.

In the Huskers, Rice believes he’s already found the best program for his talent.

“I know it’s a perfect fit,” Rice said. “People are telling me, ‘You’re going to IMG, why are you committing?’ There’s no reason to wait. I know it’s a good fit.”

Rice’s NU connections begin with Emmanuel Tommy, whom Nebraska hired as its director of player development on July 8. Tommy met Rice, during Tommy’s time as the director of basketball operations at McNeese State.

Tommy’s previous school never offered Rice because Tommy knew Rice was destined to play at a higher level.

“But if I ever get somewhere where I know I can get you, I’m going to come after you,” Rice remembers Tommy saying.

The same month Nebraska hired Tommy, Rice received a text from assistant coach Adam Howard. Then a call from coach Fred Hoiberg. The Huskers later flew to Atlanta to watch Rice’s AAU team play.

“I felt comfortable with them,” Rice said. “They were on me pretty hard — calling me all the time, texting me.”

A visit to Lincoln two weekends ago sold Rice for good. He connected with Kurt Joseph, NU’s director of strength and conditioning, over their shared enthusiasm for mental wellness. Joseph has been meditating for seven years while Rice attends hot yoga classes three times per week. Rice said he was “never hungry” during his visit thanks to NU’s student-athlete cafeteria. And he believes that NU’s emphasis on sports science separates its training program from others.

“Other schools have stuff like that, but (Nebraska’s) technology is different,” Rice said. “I’ve been to three other top schools, and (their technology) was nowhere near Nebraska’s.”

Rice also gravitated toward Hoiberg’s “open-floor, NBA style” of offense. During a one-on-one film session, Hoiberg played clips from last year’s Huskers and pointed out the many available driving lanes Rice could fill.

That’s a “perfect” fit for Rice, who cites Lakers forward LeBron James as his favorite player and models his game after Clippers forward Paul George. Rice considers himself a three-level scorer and capable facilitator. He wants to improve as an off-ball threat, something else Hoiberg highlighted during their film session. We know you can score in ISO situations, Hoiberg told Rice. But you can add between six and eight points per game just by moving and cutting off the ball.

Rice will try to implement Hoiberg’s advice at IMG this season, which will be his first on the academy circuit. The forward is excited to travel around the country and play better competition. He believes it will help him adjust to the next talent jump he makes a year from now.

As a Husker.