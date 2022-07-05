Nebraska lands commit from wide receiver Omarion Miller

Relationships and a knockout official visit have helped Nebraska land one of the highest-rated recruits of the Scott Frost era.

Consensus four-star receiver Omarion Miller committed to the Huskers on Tuesday in what is a major boost for their rising 2023 class. The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder and former LSU pledge from Vivian (Louisiana) North Caddo is coming off a dominant junior season in which he caught 76 balls for 1,502 yards and 20 touchdowns.

NU receivers coach Mickey Joseph got the Huskers in the conversation — Big Red offered a scholarship in early December, days after Joseph was hired. The assistant had already built a strong enough rapport with the prospect that Miller had committed to LSU as the program’s first member of the class in August 2021.

Miller hit it off with other official visitors on his all-expenses-paid trip to Lincoln in early June just days after decommitting from the Tigers. He posed for pictures in full uniform with Lincoln East wideout Malachi Coleman and receiver Barry Jackson of Ellenwood, Georgia. He milled along the Memorial Stadium sidelines with current Nebraska pass catchers and Louisiana natives Trey Palmer and Decoldest Crawford.

Miller becomes the 12th member of NU’s 2023 cycle. His other offers included Arkansas, Mississippi State, Miami and West Virginia along with LSU.

All four major recruiting services consider Miller a top-200 national prospect, with On3 and Rivals putting him in the top 100. Highlight film shows a versatile, high-floor skill set that does everything well, from route running to quick-burst speed to the ability to make defenders miss in space. He’s a proverbial diamond in the rough, coming from a community of 3,500 in extreme northwest Louisiana.

Nebraska has three other receivers in the class in Pierce’s Benjamin Brahmer, Jaidyn Doss of Peculiar, Missouri and Barry Jackson of Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove High School. Only three other recruits in six Husker classes under Frost have higher composite rankings via 247Sports — offensive lineman Turner Corcoran (2020 class), receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (2019) and tight end Thomas Fidone (2021).

