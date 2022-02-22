Nebraska lands commitment from QB recruit William Watson

Nebraska has its quarterback for the 2023 class.

William “Pop” Watson of Springfield, Massachusetts, committed to the Huskers on Tuesday night. He announced his decision at halftime of his basketball game, ending a recruitment that began the summer before his freshman season when he received a scholarship offer from UMass.

His pledge to NU comes in part because of offensive coordinator Mark Whipple. They’ve known each other since Whipple was coach at UMass and Watson was in middle school.

Watson — a three-star prospect — held double-digit offers from schools all over the country including Arizona, Oregon, Boston College, Michigan and Tennessee. He visited Lincoln for a Junior Day in late January and received a Husker offer from Whipple, who had been recruiting the QB to Pitt before he joined Scott Frost’s staff in early December.

Watson's size (6-foot, 180 pounds) reportedly kept some of college football’s biggest brand names from offering him. But his production has been consistent since he became a freshman starter and led Springfield Central to three straight state titles. Last year he passed for 2,213 yards and 23 touchdowns, and ran for 599 and eight scores. He was the MaxPreps player of the year in Massachusetts.

Nebraska has been active in its quarterback recruiting in recent months, offering Avery Johnson (Maize, Kansas) and Christopher Vizzina (Birmingham, Alabama). It also hosted four-star JJ Kohl (Ankeny, Iowa) in January for a Junior Day. The Huskers under Frost have typically used a first-come, first-served approach with the handful of QBs they offer in a given class.

Watson will join a quarterback group that could have all five of its current scholarship players still on the roster in 2023 — Texas transfer Casey Thompson, Logan Smothers, Heinrich Haarberg, Richard Torres and Florida State transfer Chubba Purdy.

Nebraska’s 2023 class now has five members along with offensive linemen Gunnar Gottula (Lincoln Southeast) and Sam Sledge (Omaha Creighton Prep), receiver/tight end Ben Brahmer (Pierce) and defensive back Dwight Bootle (Miami, Florida).

