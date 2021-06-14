Nebraska lands three-star quarterback Richard Torres

Nebraska’s newest quarterback went from Southside High School in San Antonio to North Stadium at NU.

The Huskers were the first major program to offer a scholarship to Richard Torres in March and the first to get an official visit from the 6-foot-6, 210-pounder. The early work paid off with Torres committing to Nebraska on Monday over schools like Kansas State and Washington State.

The Huskers land a three-star prospect who has a rocket arm, according to Southside coach Ricky Lock.

“He’s thrown it over 70 yards,” Lock said in March, when Nebraska extended the scholarship offer. “He throws a football forever. He can make every throw under the sun. He throws the deep outs, the opposite hash outs, and the opposite hash corner, he can make those, put ‘em on a line, or with air, whatever you want.”

In a COVID-shortened season, Torres threw for 1,149 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions, Lock said, leading Southside to one of its best seasons ever. At the time NU contacted Torres, his lone offer was from Texas-San Antonio.

“Nebraska’s offensive scheme fits right to Richard’s skill set. It’d be a tremendous match,” Lock said.