Nebraska lands three-star quarterback Richard Torres
RECRUITING

Richard Torres

New Husker commit Richard Torres, right, took his official visit to Nebraska earlier this month. Here he's seen with (from left to right) wide receiver Zavier Betts, QB coach Mario Verduzco and quarterback Adrian Martinez.

 LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD

Nebraska’s newest quarterback went from Southside High School in San Antonio to North Stadium at NU.

The Huskers were the first major program to offer a scholarship to Richard Torres in March and the first to get an official visit from the 6-foot-6, 210-pounder. The early work paid off with Torres committing to Nebraska on Monday over schools like Kansas State and Washington State.

The Huskers land a three-star prospect who has a rocket arm, according to Southside coach Ricky Lock.

“He’s thrown it over 70 yards,” Lock said in March, when Nebraska extended the scholarship offer. “He throws a football forever. He can make every throw under the sun. He throws the deep outs, the opposite hash outs, and the opposite hash corner, he can make those, put ‘em on a line, or with air, whatever you want.”

In a COVID-shortened season, Torres threw for 1,149 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions, Lock said, leading Southside to one of its best seasons ever. At the time NU contacted Torres, his lone offer was from Texas-San Antonio.

“Nebraska’s offensive scheme fits right to Richard’s skill set. It’d be a tremendous match,” Lock said.

Torres' size and skill set are similar to Heinrich Haarberg, who is one of three scholarship quarterbacks currently on Nebraska’s team. Fourth-year starter Adrian Martinez and freshman Logan Smothers are the others.

Torres becomes the fourth commit in Nebraska's 2022 class. He's the second of those who officially visited during the weekend of June 4, following tight end Chase Androff out of Minnesota.

