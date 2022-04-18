Nebraska offers Lincoln High School receiver Beni Ngoyi

LINCOLN - Nebraska football on Monday made its seventh in-state scholarship offer in the 2023 recruiting class when Lincoln High receiver Beni Ngoyi made the announcement on Twitter.

The 6-foot-4, 180-pound Ngoyi becomes the second in-state receiver in the 2023 class - joining Lincoln East's Malachi Coleman - to receive an offer from NU. Ngoyi had 25 catches for 467 yards and six touchdowns last season for the Links.

Whereas Coleman has quickly become a national prospect with offers from Georgia and Oregon, Ngoyi mostly has regional scholarship offers from Minnesota, Kansas and Kansas State, among others. Ngoyi has been a frequent visitor to NU games.

Husker receivers coach Mickey Joseph has been aggressive with in-state recruiting efforts. The Huskers have three in-state commits - from linemen Gunnar Gottula and Sam Sledge, and tight end Ben Brahmer - and are now pursuing Coleman, Ngoyi, Elkhorn South edge rusher Maverick Noonan and Scottsbluff offensive tackle Brock Knutson.

