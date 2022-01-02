Nebraska picks up commitment from Oklahoma State offensive lineman Hunter Anthony

Hunter Anthony doubted his current head coach would let him miss a day of practice to take an official visit to another school. But it couldn’t hurt to ask.

So the Oklahoma State offensive lineman did — and Mike Gundy gave the OK. After a weekend in Lincoln, Anthony knew he had found his new team.

Anthony, who actually played a few snaps for the Cowboys in their 37-35 win over Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl less than 24 hours earlier, didn’t want to distract from what OSU was doing and waited to make the news public until Sunday morning. Now he’s thrilled to be Nebraska’s sixth transfer-portal addition this cycle and be in the mix for playing time along a retooled line. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

“I’ve trained for four years — I know what it takes, you know?” Anthony told The World-Herald. “I’m just excited to have a new place and have a new team and to come work my butt off. I know what I want: I want to work, I want to play and I want to get my (master's) degree.”