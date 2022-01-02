Nebraska picks up commitment from Oklahoma State offensive lineman Hunter Anthony

Hunter Anthony doubted his current head coach would let him miss a day of practice to take an official visit to another school. But it couldn’t hurt to ask.
So the Oklahoma State offensive lineman did — and Mike Gundy gave the OK. After a weekend in Lincoln, Anthony knew he had found his new team.
Anthony, who actually played a few snaps for the Cowboys in their 37-35 win over Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl less than 24 hours earlier, didn’t want to distract from what OSU was doing and waited to make the news public until Sunday morning. Now he’s thrilled to be Nebraska’s sixth transfer-portal addition this cycle and be in the mix for playing time along a retooled line. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
“I’ve trained for four years — I know what it takes, you know?” Anthony told The World-Herald. “I’m just excited to have a new place and have a new team and to come work my butt off. I know what I want: I want to work, I want to play and I want to get my (master's) degree.”
Anthony — who can play tackle or guard — has appeared in 22 career college games, including five starts. He was the starting right tackle in 2020 before suffering a broken foot in the opener that cost him most of the fall. This year he’s been a reserve in 10 games, occasionally being used as a blocking tight end.
“I don’t want to say anything bad about anyone at Oklahoma State,” Anthony said. “I just don’t feel like I got that shot after I got hurt.”
The 6-foot-6, 320-pounder sees opportunity at Nebraska, which let him know it wanted him when defensive coordinator Erik Chinander visited him in Oklahoma last month before the school hired an offensive line coach or offensive coordinator.
Anthony did his research on the new O-line coach, Donovan Raiola. Former OSU teammates and O-linemen Teven Jenkins and Arlington Hambright worked with Raiola with the Chicago Bears this year while former OSU strength coach Anthony Hibbert — now in a similar role with the Bears — provided another reference.
“All three had nothing but good things to say about him,” Anthony said.
The 22-year-old also put more stock in a university’s support services than he did as a three-star prep prospect from Tuttle, Oklahoma. Academics, strength and nutrition staffers were just as important to him as coaches whom he might not see for much of the offseason.
With Gundy’s blessing, Anthony practiced on Friday, Dec. 10, then made the drive north to Lincoln and returned late Sunday with his mind made up. He committed to coach Scott Frost at the end of his tour, with the head coach encouraging him to wait until after OSU’s bowl game to announce.
Anthony already has his bachelor’s degree in business management and sports management. He is the second OSU lineman to come to Lincoln in a few years after D-lineman Darrion Daniels spent 2019 in Lincoln and became a captain following a career in Stillwater.
The Huskers have made five other portal adds in recent weeks: receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda (New Mexico State), defensive back Tommi Hill (Arizona State), offensive lineman Kevin Williams (Northern Colorado), punter Brian Buschini (Montana) and kicker Timmy Bleekrode (Furman).
Anthony — who had four total offers out of high school — counts 25 tenders since entering the portal Dec. 6. Other Power Five suitors were Purdue, Rutgers, Syracuse, Indiana and Virginia. Nebraska stood out for its internal operations, he said, even if the record last year wasn’t stellar.
“I didn’t want to go somewhere with crappy culture, even if they’re winning,” Anthony said. “I didn’t want to go somewhere where they weren’t doing things the right way.”
