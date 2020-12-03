Nebraska scholarship offer just the start of Dae'vonn Hall's long recruiting journey

Coaches used to tell him to use his speed, but an inside joke developed when he didn’t go 100% during every play in practice. “Speed” must be too big a word, coaches told him cheekily, so maybe “fast” would be easier to understand.

“Then every single play before we went in they’d say, ‘Run fast. That’s all you need to do is run fast,’” Hall said. “And that’s what I did. People say when I play fast, I do really, really well.”

Hall said he always felt like he needed to outwork others, even if he already possessed natural athletic abilities. He often reviews his own film after games. He has sought out others who have done what he wants to do, like Clester Johnson — the Nebraska wingback from the mid-1990s whose son is Hall's Bellevue West teammate Keagan Johnson.

Hall is also surrounded by high-level pass catchers every day. Keagan Johnson, a senior, is an Iowa commit. Juniors Kaden Helms (receiver) and Micah Riley (tight end) hold multiple Power Five offers, including from Nebraska.

All are competitive with each other in practice, Hall said. But when they tell him to shorten his route or how to block or how to read a defender, he listens.