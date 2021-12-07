 Skip to main content
Nebraska will host former Akron quarterback Zach Gibson this weekend
5 comments
topical
RECRUITING

Nebraska will host former Akron quarterback Zach Gibson this weekend

Zach Gibson

Former Akron quarterback Zach Gibson confirmed to The World-Herald on Tuesday he will be in Lincoln on Friday for a visit as he looks for a new school.

 JAY LAPRETE, THE ASSOCAITED PRESS

Check out every Husker game coached under Scott Frost.

Nebraska will host a quarterback from the transfer portal this weekend.

Former Akron QB Zach Gibson confirmed to The World-Herald on Tuesday he will be in Lincoln on Friday for a visit as he looks for a new school and the Huskers search for a new No. 1 behind center following the departure of four-year starter Adrian Martinez.

Formerly a three-star quarterback from the 2019 class out of Georgia with offers from Group-of-Five and FCS schools, Gibson began this season third on the Zips’ depth chart behind a sixth-year senior and junior-college transfer but worked his way into playing time across seven games. He completed 109 of 157 attempts (69%) for 1,262 yards and 10 touchdowns with no interceptions. A pro-style trigger man, the 6-foot-3, 209-pounder ran just 43 times for 57 yards.

Circumstances pressed Gibson into service during the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, where he started all six games and finished 76-of-132 passing for 784 yards, four TDs and five picks as Akron went 1-5.

Gibson has three years to play three. He redshirted in 2019 and has appeared in 17 career college games. Akron’s coach, Tom Arth, was fired last month as the Zips ground toward a 2-10 finish.

Gibson will reportedly visit another suitor Thursday in Georgia Tech. Gibson’s younger brother, Tyler, is a 2022 offensive lineman committed to the Yellow Jackets.

Nebraska is seeking to add to a position group that includes third-year sophomore Logan Smothers, second-year freshman Heinrich Haarberg and walk-on Matt Masker along with 2022 scholarship recruit Richard Torres.

5 comments

