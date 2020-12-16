Nebraska will likely add to 2021 recruiting class. Keep an eye on these players from Hawaii

Two Husker defensive targets in Hawaii have chosen to pick their school and sign in February instead of this week.

Linebacker Wynden Ho’ohuli and defensive end Zhen Sotelo both told The World-Herald on Wednesday that Nebraska remains high on their lists.

Sotelo, who’s down to NU and Hawaii, doesn’t appear to have the green light yet to sign with the Huskers. He said he’s going to have another Zoom call soon with Nebraska defensive line coach Tony Tuioti about his choices.

Ho’ohuli could sign this week, but the four-star — who has a host of Pac-12 offers — will announce his decision Jan. 2 on NBC.

It remains a Husker waiting game for Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert Pines defensive tackle Tiaoalii Savea, who has NU in his top three with UCLA and USC. The four-star prospect who is being recruited by Tuioti is the No. 3 player in Nevada.

Omaha Westside cornerback Avante Dickerson is still committed to Minnesota but did not sign Wednesday. Nebraska has continued to recruit him.

Frost said Wednesday he expects Nebraska to add at least one — and maybe more — high school signees to the class. NU will keep a close eye on the transfer portal as well, with five scholarships available left to offer.

