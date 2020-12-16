Nebraska's drama-free recruiting class is key 'to getting us over the top,' says Scott Frost

No drama. Lots of talent.

That was the theme Wednesday as Nebraska signed a 19-player recruiting class considered a top-25 group. By 10 a.m., each prospect had sent in their letter of intent.

“I think we signed a really good class, a lot of pieces that are going to fit together with what we have,” NU coach Scott Frost said. “I think it’s going to be the key to getting us over the top. We just gotta continue to add talent and I feel like this group did that.”

Frost called the 2021 haul “a little more of a regional class.” Five are from Nebraska. Nearly half are from the Midwest.

In a pandemic year when no prospects had the benefit of an official visit, summer camps or in-person evaluations, coaches and players had to be creative and proceed — at least a little — on faith. Frost said there were a few signees he has yet to meet in person.

Nebraska continues working to get bigger on the lines and at receiver, Frost said, and it made progress there with the 2021 group.

Meanwhile, the Huskers expect to add at least one more player by the traditional signing period in February and “probably more than that,” Frost said, adding, “Love the group we have. I don't believe we're done."