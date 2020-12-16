Nebraska's drama-free recruiting class is key 'to getting us over the top,' says Scott Frost

No drama. Lots of talent.
That was the theme Wednesday as Nebraska signed a 19-player recruiting class considered a top-25 group. By 10 a.m., each prospect had sent in their letter of intent.
“I think we signed a really good class, a lot of pieces that are going to fit together with what we have,” NU coach Scott Frost said. “I think it’s going to be the key to getting us over the top. We just gotta continue to add talent and I feel like this group did that.”
Frost called the 2021 haul “a little more of a regional class.” Five are from Nebraska. Nearly half are from the Midwest.
In a pandemic year when no prospects had the benefit of an official visit, summer camps or in-person evaluations, coaches and players had to be creative and proceed — at least a little — on faith. Frost said there were a few signees he has yet to meet in person.
Nebraska continues working to get bigger on the lines and at receiver, Frost said, and it made progress there with the 2021 group.
Support Local Journalism
Meanwhile, the Huskers expect to add at least one more player by the traditional signing period in February and “probably more than that,” Frost said, adding, “Love the group we have. I don't believe we're done."
Other quick hits:
» Roster management is “kind of a moving target right now,” Frost said. Schools have to determine which seniors are coming back and what their scholarship allotment is before proceeding too far along.
» At least 12 of the players are set to enroll early, a decision Frost said NU supports but doesn’t necessarily push for. Said Frost: “The way high schools are right now with COVID, I might be ready to get out of there too.”
» On the top-rated prospect in the class, tight end Thomas Fidone of Council Bluffs Lewis Central, Frost said he has “about as much potential as anyone I’ve recruited.”
» Asked about the lone running back signee, Gabe Ervin out of Buford, Georgia, Frost said he “can do everything we need a running back to do.” He’s fast, physical and has good hands.
Signee Spotlights: Get to know the players in Nebraska football's 2021 recruiting class
The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the newest batch of Huskers, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska.
Get to know new Husker football signee Mikai Gbayor, an inside linebacker from New Jersey who already seems physically ready to play in the Big Ten.
Get to know new Husker football signee Marques Buford, who's coming to Nebraska from a prep school in Connecticut and found the Huskers through a connection to a childhood friend.
Get to know new Husker football signee Heinrich Haarberg, an athletic quarterback who comes from within Nebraska's borders.
Get to know new Husker football signee Jailen Weaver, a 6-foot-9, 300-pound defensive end from California who's main goal is to try to humiliate blockers on his way to the quarterback.
Get to know new Husker football signee Teddy Prochazka, a towering offensive lineman from Elkhorn South who has the skills to be ranked among the nation's top prospects.
Get to know new Husker football signee James Carnie, a tight end from Norris High School who landed a scholarship offer from Nebraska off the strength of his senior season.
Get to know new Husker football signee Seth Malcom, an eight-man football star from southwest Iowa who said it was "very clear" that Nebraska was right for him.
Get to know new Husker football signee AJ Rollins, the Creighton Prep standout who could be a speedy and athletic tight end for Nebraska. "The sky’s the limit for him."
Get to know new Husker football signee Randolph Kpai, a versatile linebacker who comes from a South Dakota high school that has a track record of producing Nebraska football players.
Get to know new Husker football signee Henry Lutovsky, a massive offensive lineman from Iowa who has big-time potential.
Get to know new Husker football signee Thomas Fidone, a four-star prospect out of Council Bluffs who ranks as one of the top recruits in the nation.
Get to know new Husker football signee Latrell Neville, a wide receiver from the Houston area who fits the mold of what the Huskers want in their pass-catchers.
Get to know new Husker football signee Kamonte Grimes, a wide receiver from Florida who should be a formidable threat in the red zone for Nebraska.
Get to know new Husker football signee Branson Yager, an offensive lineman from Utah who has all the tools necessary to play in the Big Ten.
Get to know new Husker football signee Koby Bretz, who won a state title with Omaha Westside and has a background doing gymnastics and diving, which makes him an all-around athlete.
Get to know new Husker football signee Gabe Ervin, who comes from a powerhouse high school program Georgia and is the lone running back in Nebraska's 2021 recruiting class.
Get to know new Husker football signee Ru'Quan Buckley, a 6-foot-6, 280-pounder from Michigan who most schools recruited to play offensive tackle, but Nebraska likes him for the defensive line.
Get to know new Husker football signee Shawn Hardy, a receiver from Georgia with a 4.0 grade-point average and enough speed to be the vertical threat Nebraska needs.
Get to know new Husker football signee Malik Williams, a cornerback out of Georgia whom coaches say "is the total package" for his position.
Omaha World-Herald: Big Red
Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics.