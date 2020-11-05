 Skip to main content
Nebraska's walk-on class adds Millard West's Evan Meyersick
Nebraska's walk-on class adds Millard West's Evan Meyersick

Nebraska's 2021 walk-on class grew again on Thursday night when Millard West senior Evan Meyersick announced his commitment via twitter.

"They were my only Division I offer and academically they provided exactly what I was looking for," the 6-foot-5, 190-pound senior said. "They have a great engineering program and that is what I want to study in college."

Meyersick is only in his second season of playing football. Primarily a basketball player growing up, Meyersick thinks NU is the best opportunity for him to develop.

"Since I'm new to football I think (NU) gave me the best place to improve my skills and show what I can do a few years down the road," he said. "I think they fit me really well."

Meyersick chose walking on at NU over scholarship offers from Division II schools Wayne State and Augustana. A wide receiver at Millard West he said NU likes him as a tight end.

"They haven't really talked to me about what position I will play but when they gave the walk-on offer they said it was on behalf of the tight end coach," he said. "I think in college I will likely start out as a tight end."

Meyersick becomes the fourth known commitment in NU’s 2021 walk-on class, joining Ord kicker Kelen Meyer, Ashland-Greenwood running back Mathew Schuster and Creighton Prep defensive back AJ Collins.

Nebraska football's 2021 recruiting class

mike.sautter@owh.com, ​402-444-1335, Twitter.com/MikeSautterOWH

Related to this story

