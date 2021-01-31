 Skip to main content
New Jersey offensive lineman Joey Mancino plans to walk on to Nebraska
LINCOLN — Nebraska football received the 20th walk-on commit of its 2021 class when Holmdel (N.J.) offensive lineman Joey Mancino announced on Twitter he planned to walk on to NU. 

Mancino said in his Twitter post he'd taken a visit to Nebraska last weekend. The 6-foot-3, 303-pounder was among the state's top 100 seniors in the state, according to the New Jersey Football Coaches Association. 

He'll become the third New Jersey player on the team, following current Husker running back Rahmir Johnson and incoming inside linebacker Mikai Gbayor. 

Signing day is Wednesday.  

