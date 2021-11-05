Norris quarterback Cooper Hausmann commits to walk on for the Huskers

Norris quarterback Cooper Hausmann has committed to Nebraska as a walk-on.

The 6-foot 190-pounder announced his decision Friday on social media. The Class of 2022 addition is a known speedster who has been a threat to run with the ball and will again be a contender to claim hardware in sprint events at the state track meet next spring.

“It has been my dream to play in Memorial Stadium since childhood, and now those dreams are a reality,” Hausmann wrote. “Can’t wait to see the Sea of Red.”

Hausmann enjoyed a breakout junior football season when he threw for 1,845 yards and 27 touchdowns against five interceptions while running 79 times for 299 yards and two scores. Through the regular season this year and with significantly fewer proven weapons around him, he was 102 of 180 passing for 1,418 yards and 19 touchdowns to seven picks. He also played safety.

Hausmann is the younger brother of Ashton Hausmann, a walk-on second-year defensive back for Nebraska. Their father, Joey Hausmann, is a prominent NU donor. Other Huskers from Norris are tight end James Carnie and left guard Nouri Nouili, who went on scholarship this week.