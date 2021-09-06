 Skip to main content
Offensive line commit Valen Erickson flips from Nebraska to Missouri
FOOTBALL

Offensive line commit Valen Erickson flips from Nebraska to Missouri

Scott Frost discusses the Huskers' win over Fordham and the matchup against Buffalo.

LINCOLN — Nebraska football lost its lone offensive line commit for the 2022 recruiting class Monday when Chicago St. Rita tackle Valen Erickson decommitted from the Huskers and flipped to Missouri.

The 6-foot-6, 280-pound Erickson had been projected as a tackle for the Huskers.

NU is now down to eight commits in the 2022, which coach Scott Frost said he expected to be very small due to extra years of eligibility for nearly every player on the roster due to COVID-related NCAA allowances.

The Huskers do not plan on hosting any official visitors this week. They hosted one, current 2022 commit Victor Jones, last weekend.

