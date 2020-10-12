Ord kicker Kelen Meyer will walk on for the Huskers

Nebraska added its second walk-on commitment in the 2021 class Monday night. Ord kicker Kelen Meyer announced his commitment.

"It has always been a dream of mine to go there (Nebraska)," he said. "I grew up watching them, and I just think it is the right fit for me and a dream come true."

In seven games, Meyer is perfect on PATs (44 of 44) and 5 of 6 on field goal attempts. His longest kick of 58 yards earlier this season is tied for a Class C-2 record and is the second-longest in state history, after Chris McClanathan's 59-yarder for Millard South in 1999. He averages 58 yards per kickoff and 40.9 yards per punt.

More than just a kicker and punter, Meyer starts at wide receiver and defensive back for the Chanticleers.

He chose Nebraska over an offer from NAIA Doane and interest from Wyoming. The NU walk-on offer came a little over a week ago, and it didn't take long for him to make his decision.

"I always told myself that if I get the chance to go to Nebraska, I would take it," he said. "I always wanted to go there. and it made my decision pretty easy when they offered."

