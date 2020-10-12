Ord kicker Kelen Meyer will walk on for the Huskers

Nebraska added its second walk-on commitment in the 2021 class Monday night. Ord kicker Kelen Meyer announced his commitment.
"It has always been a dream of mine to go there (Nebraska)," he said. "I grew up watching them, and I just think it is the right fit for me and a dream come true."
In seven games, Meyer is perfect on PATs (44 of 44) and 5 of 6 on field goal attempts. His longest kick of 58 yards earlier this season is tied for a Class C-2 record and is the second-longest in state history, after Chris McClanathan's 59-yarder for Millard South in 1999. He averages 58 yards per kickoff and 40.9 yards per punt.
More than just a kicker and punter, Meyer starts at wide receiver and defensive back for the Chanticleers.
He chose Nebraska over an offer from NAIA Doane and interest from Wyoming. The NU walk-on offer came a little over a week ago, and it didn't take long for him to make his decision.
"I always told myself that if I get the chance to go to Nebraska, I would take it," he said. "I always wanted to go there. and it made my decision pretty easy when they offered."
Division I basketball and football recruits in Nebraska for the 2021 class
Football: Avante Dickerson, Omaha Westside
Football: Keagan Johnson, Bellevue West
Football: Teddy Prochazka, Elkhorn South
Football: Heinrich Haarberg, Kearney Catholic
Football: James Carnie, Norris
Football: Koby Bretz, Omaha Westside
Football: AJ Rollins, Omaha Creighton Prep
Football: Nolan Gorczyca, Omaha Roncalli
Football: Cade Haberman, Omaha Westside
Football: Makhi Nelson-Douglas, Elkhorn South
Football: TJ Urban, Millard South
Football: Gannon Gragert, Elkhorn
Football: Cole Payton, Omaha Westside
Football: Hunter Push, Omaha North
Football: Alex Bullock, Omaha Creighton Prep
Football: James Conway, Millard West
Football: Mike Leatherdale, Wayne
Football: Tommy McEvoy, Clarkson-Leigh
Football: Sam Scott, Omaha North
Football: Tommy Wroblewski, St. Paul
Football: Isaac Zatechka, Elkhorn South
Boys Basketball: Chucky Hepburn, Bellevue West
Boys Basketball: Hunter Sallis, Millard North
Boys Basketball: Frankie Fidler, Bellevue West
Boys basketball: Jadin Johnson, Millard North
Boys basketball: Saint Thomas, Millard North
Girls Basketball: Allison Weidner, Humphrey St. Francis
Girls Basketball: Alexis Markowski, Lincoln Pius X
Girls Basketball: Aanaya Harris, Omaha Burke
Girls Basketball: Grace Cave, Weeping Water
Girls Basketball: Kaysia Woods, Lincoln High
Girls Basketball: Nyanuar Pal, Omaha Central
mike.sautter@owh.com, 402-444-1335, Twitter.com/MikeSautterOWH
Omaha World-Herald: Big Red
Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics.