Pierce's Benjamin Brahmer wants to be a Husker — 'no matter what'

Benjamin Brahmer could have waited, but he wanted to spare everyone the time and drama.

So the top in-state pass-catching prospect for the Class of 2023 made his decision known Friday — he’s going to be a Husker. He becomes Nebraska’s first 2023 commit, coming one day after the program landed its second 2022 pledge.

“Even if anybody else offered me, I would definitely still go to Nebraska no matter what,” Brahmer told The World-Herald. "It was a no-brainer."

The 6-foot-6, 190-pound standout also held an offer from Iowa State. The Cyclones were his first in mid-February, and NU followed about a week later. He said other teams have also been calling, especially since he began training with former Husker Steve Warren at the Warren Academy in suburban Omaha.

Why commit more than 20 months before he can sign? Brahmer wanted to avoid the “recruiting rigmarole.” Instead of fielding a deluge of daily calls from interested coaches, he plans to concentrate on his family and sports to finish high school.

Brahmer had 44 catches for 747 yards and 10 touchdowns as a sophomore last season for Pierce, which is the alma mater of Matt Herian, one of the top tight ends in NU history. Herian lives about a block away from the Brahmers, and they know each other well.