Prep's AJ Rollins, a Husker commit, finds his fit in a spread, up-tempo offense

Rollins liked the tempo and scheme. It may be something Prep (1-2) can keep using.

“I think the coaches see that now,” Rollins said. “It’s a lot more space to work with, a lot more mismatches to work one-on-ones. I feel like that works for us a lot.”

It’s been a roller coaster for Prep and Rollins already in 2020. Rollins long had the Huskers atop his recruiting list, but he still wanted to take more visits, which are off the table until at least January because of NCAA rules during the pandemic. Rollins committed to NU last month.

Meanwhile, Prep had the hardest of season openers in a 42-0 loss to Omaha Westside in which very little went right. After a 21-16 win over Papillion-La Vista, the Jays’ game against Bellevue West had to be canceled because of a COVID-positive case. Prep went into a two-week self-quarantine, emerging to play Southeast.

“It’s been really crazy,” Rollins said. “Myself, I’ve still been going out, working out, doing what I need to do, staying in shape. You can’t just sit in the house. It really showed tonight, the first half of the game.”