Receiver Decoldest Crawford commits to Nebraska
FOOTBALL

Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Jimmy Watkins recap a small but busy signing day for Nebraska football. The crew also gives their impressions after meeting the Huskers' new assistant coaches this week. As the transfer portal turns, they look at where Nebraska stands with a possible quarterback addition. They close the show with a look at a rumor laced week with Nebraska basketball.

Two weeks on the job for Mickey Joseph has already produced a playmaker for Nebraska.

Decoldest Crawford — a three-star receiver via the 247Sports composite from Shreveport (La.) Green Oaks — announced the Huskers as his college team Friday on the back end of the early signing period that opened two days earlier. With Nebraska and Texas hats on a table at his high school, he revealed his new home to be a place 740 miles away he’s never visited.

Why?

“It’s all about relationships,” he told local reporters after announcing.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Crawford had been pledged to LSU for more than two years before reconsidering his options earlier this month. He reopened his recruitment on Dec. 7, just hours after Nebraska and Joseph — LSU’s former receivers coach who had been his point man with the Tigers — offered him a scholarship.

The teen some call “Cole” said he knew when the NU offer came he would make the move. During his Instagram Live broadcast, a friend read a comment that said the receiver “followed the receivers coach at LSU.”

Said Crawford: “Facts. Facts.”

Crawford held more than a dozen Power Five offers and previously indicated his other finalists to include Auburn, Texas and Florida. He said Wednesday he had to “lock in” to finish strong academically and has done so. Nebraska officially announced him as in right away, indicating he had signed his National Letter of Intent earlier in the week.

Joseph on Wednesday said his focus with prospects is based around making them better. He’s already offering pointers and coaching them up even before they commit.

“You don’t have the old recruiting spiel — ‘How’s your mom, how’s your girlfriend, how’s your dad, how’s track practice’ — I don’t have those conversations with them,” Joseph said. “We have different conversations with them. You gotta make it real — you can’t have recruiting relationships. You’ve got to have real relationships to get those kids. And I think we can still get those kids up here. And I’m going after those kids.”

Crawford was productive at Green Oaks, catching 50 passes for 813 yards and six touchdowns last year. In three seasons he’s totaled 119 receptions for 2,013 yards and 17 scores.

The addition gives Nebraska 14 players in its 2022 class — ranked 52nd nationally by 247 — and a second receiver after speedy wideout Victor Jones of Orlando. Crawford is the second new Husker made possible by instability from a coaching change elsewhere — NU also landed four-star defensive back Jaeden Gould from New Jersey after the defender had been previously committed to USC. He’s also the second highest-rated prospect in the group behind Gould.

Nebraska has released a one-minute video of each signee where an outgoing player gives thoughts on the film of the new recruit. Samori Toure, who led the Huskers in receiving yards this fall, said Crawford’s acceleration off the ball stood out. The veteran let out an “oooo” while watching the teen high point a ball on a fade route in the end zone.

“You, sir, are like that,” Toure said.

The early signing window closes after Friday, with the traditional one beginning Feb. 2. Coach Scott Frost has indicated Nebraska is likely not done recruiting high-school players for the cycle and certainly will also continue to shop the transfer portal, from which players can emerge at any time.

New walk-on addition: Along with Crawford, Nebraska officially announced a fifth walk-on member to the 2022 group in defensive back Blake Miller from Lourdes Central Catholic in Nebraska City. One of the top Eight-Man players in the state, Miller had starred at quarterback and DB while making 100 tackles last fall. He also threw for more than 2,000 yards, ran for more than 1,000 and accounted for 59 touchdowns. ​

