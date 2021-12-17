Receiver Decoldest Crawford commits to Nebraska

Joseph on Wednesday said his focus with prospects is based around making them better. He’s already offering pointers and coaching them up even before they commit.

“You don’t have the old recruiting spiel — ‘How’s your mom, how’s your girlfriend, how’s your dad, how’s track practice’ — I don’t have those conversations with them,” Joseph said. “We have different conversations with them. You gotta make it real — you can’t have recruiting relationships. You’ve got to have real relationships to get those kids. And I think we can still get those kids up here. And I’m going after those kids.”

Crawford was productive at Green Oaks, catching 50 passes for 813 yards and six touchdowns last year. In three seasons he’s totaled 119 receptions for 2,013 yards and 17 scores.

The addition gives Nebraska 14 players in its 2022 class — ranked 52nd nationally by 247 — and a second receiver after speedy wideout Victor Jones of Orlando. Crawford is the second new Husker made possible by instability from a coaching change elsewhere — NU also landed four-star defensive back Jaeden Gould from New Jersey after the defender had been previously committed to USC. He’s also the second highest-rated prospect in the group behind Gould.