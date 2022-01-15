Recruiting: A&M running back transfer Deondre Jackson aiming to join Huskers in May

LINCOLN — Deondre Jackson, the Texas A&M transfer running back who committed this week to play for the Huskers, will not be joining the team this semester and aims to arrive in May, he told The World-Herald on Saturday afternoon.
"See you in May," Jackson said.
Earlier in the day, he tweeted that he remains committed to the school despite media reports that he was no longer coming to the program.
“Forget all the little rumors y’all put out about me,” Jackson tweeted in part, “I am committed and will be playing at Nebraska!”
In a later comment to The World-Herald, Jackson, on his official visit this weekend, confirmed that he intends to arrive at NU in May after he completes the necessary second-semester coursework to transfer. That will be after a spring camp competition starts under new running backs coach Bryan Applewhite.
Complicating matters for Jackson is the number of scholarship backs already on NU’s roster — five — and this weekend’s official visit from New Mexico Military Institute back Anthony Grant, who at 5-foot-11, 210 pounds is slightly smaller than Jackson, but he rushed for 1,730 yards and 18 touchdowns for the junior college national champions. Grant, who spent time at Florida State in 2018, averaged 7.2 yards per carry and caught 16 passes for a prolific offense. Jackson had three carries in two years at A&M.
During the Scott Frost era, Nebraska has become accustomed to padding its roster at the last minute with skill players — on both sides of the ball, from junior colleges and the transfer portal — who have had only intermittent success. Whether both, one or neither of the backs join the team, Applewhite will have a relatively unproven room of players who have battled injuries and inconsistency since joining NU.
Among them, Rahmir Johnson led the team with 495 rushing yards last season. He'll be the rare fourth-year sophomore, joined by junior Markese Stepp, junior walk-on Brody Belt, sophomore Jaquez Yant, redshirt freshman Gabe Ervin and incoming freshman Emmett Johnson.
Look back at the 2021 Husker football season with our position reviews
Over the last couple weeks we took a position-by-position look at this past season with breakdowns of top performers, best and worst games and more. Here's our 2021 Husker football season review.
We're kicking off our review of the 2021 Husker football season with a closer look at the Blackshirt defense, the pivotal role their leaders played and who's poised to fill their shoes in 2022.
We're doing a position-by-position review of the 2021 Husker football season. Today we highlight the defensive backs, an experienced group that ranked high nationally at preventing big plays.
We're continuing our position-by-position review of the 2021 Husker football season with a look at the linebackers, a group that enjoyed a productive year but will lose one of its best players.
We continue our position-by-position review of the 2021 Nebraska football season with a look at the defensive line, where the Huskers took on a thankless but important role for the Blackshirt defense.
Continuing our position-by-position review of the 2021 Husker football season with a look at special teams, Nebraska's glaring weakness that desperately needs fixing.
Continuing our position-by-position review of the 2021 Husker football season with a look at the offensive line, a group that struggled to find consistency and now faces a big change for 2022.
Continuing our position-by-position review of the 2021 Husker football season with a look at the wide receivers, a group that one clear standout but little production from the rest.
Continuing our position-by-position review of the 2021 Husker football season with a look at the running backs, a group that took a committee approach as Nebraska keeps looking for "The Guy."
Continuing our position-by-position review of the 2021 Husker football season with a look at the quarterbacks, a position group searching for a new starter after the departure of Adrian Martinez.
We wrap up our position-by-position review of the 2021 Husker football season with Nebraska's best position group — the tight ends, who showed what experience and athleticism can achieve.
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH