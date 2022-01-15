Recruiting: A&M running back transfer Deondre Jackson aiming to join Huskers in May

LINCOLN — Deondre Jackson, the Texas A&M transfer running back who committed this week to play for the Huskers, will not be joining the team this semester and aims to arrive in May, he told The World-Herald on Saturday afternoon.

"See you in May," Jackson said.

Earlier in the day, he tweeted that he remains committed to the school despite media reports that he was no longer coming to the program.

“Forget all the little rumors y’all put out about me,” Jackson tweeted in part, “I am committed and will be playing at Nebraska!”

In a later comment to The World-Herald, Jackson, on his official visit this weekend, confirmed that he intends to arrive at NU in May after he completes the necessary second-semester coursework to transfer. That will be after a spring camp competition starts under new running backs coach Bryan Applewhite.