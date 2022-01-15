Recruiting: As JUCO RB visits, A&M transfer Deondre Jackson rebuts reports, says he's still coming to NU

LINCOLN - Deondre Jackson, the Texas A&M transfer running back who committed this week to play for the Huskers, said on Twitter Saturday he remains committed to the school despite media reports that he was no longer coming to the program.
“Forget all the little rumors y’all put out about me,” Jackson tweeted in part. “I am committed and will be playing at Nebraska!”
When? If Jackson, who took an official visit this weekend, is able to enroll in school as the semester begins Tuesday, he would be able to participate in a crucial spring camp. If he has to remain at Texas A&M for another semester, he’d likely arrive in May, well after a competition had started under new running backs coach Bryan Applewhite.
Complicating matters for Jackson is both the number of scholarship backs already on NU’s roster – five – and this weekend’s official visit for New Mexico Military Institute back Anthony Grant, who at 5-foot-11, 210 pounds is a slightly smaller back than Jackson, but he rushed for 1,730 yards and 18 touchdowns for the junior college national champions. Grant averaged 7.2 yards per carry and caught 16 passes for a prolific Bronco offense. NU decided to still host Grant despite Jackson’s commitment, which pointed to a potential issue with Jackson’s enrollment. Jackson had three carries in two years at A&M.
During the Scott Frost era, Nebraska has become accustomed to padding at the last minute its roster with skill players – on both sides of the ball, from junior colleges and the transfer portal – that have only intermittent impact. Whether both, one or neither of the backs join the team, Applewhite will have a relatively unproven room of players who have battled injuries and inconsistency since joining NU. Among them, Rahmir Johnson led the team with 495 rushing yards last season.
