Recruiting: As JUCO RB visits, A&M transfer Deondre Jackson rebuts reports, says he's still coming to NU

LINCOLN - Deondre Jackson, the Texas A&M transfer running back who committed this week to play for the Huskers, said on Twitter Saturday he remains committed to the school despite media reports that he was no longer coming to the program.

“Forget all the little rumors y’all put out about me,” Jackson tweeted in part. “I am committed and will be playing at Nebraska!”

When? If Jackson, who took an official visit this weekend, is able to enroll in school as the semester begins Tuesday, he would be able to participate in a crucial spring camp. If he has to remain at Texas A&M for another semester, he’d likely arrive in May, well after a competition had started under new running backs coach Bryan Applewhite.