Recruiting: Four Chicago prospects land Husker scholarship offers

LINCOLN - Four prospects out of the Chicago area attended Nebraska's Friday Night Lights event and landed scholarship offers afterward.

One, Kenwood Academy's Jalil Martin, is a 2022 prospect. As the 6-foot-3 190-pounder has made the camp circuit, he's accumulated more scholarship offers, including from Illinois, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Missouri and Texas Tech. Now, Nebraska is in the mix and is looking at Martin for defensive back.

Also receiving offers were 2023 Kenwood Academy receiver Logan Lester, 2023 Chicago Simeon receiver Malik Elzy - he had ten catches for 231 yards and four touchdowns in two games this season - and 2024 Boilingbook receiver I'Marion Stewart, whose older brother, I'Shawn, plays at Oregon State.

The Huskers have recruited the Chicago area only intermittently under coach Scott Frost, but the program has ramped up attention in the area in recent months. Chicago St. Rita offensive lineman Valen Erickson has NU among his finalists and visited Lincoln June 4.

Nebraska has two players from the Chicago area - receiver Alante Brown, who played at Simeon before a year in prep school; and Marques Buford, who lived in Chicago most of his life until moving to Texas in 2018 while in high school.

