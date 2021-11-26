Recruiting: Husker commits and targets attend season finale against Iowa

LINCOLN — A mix of outgoing and perhaps incoming families of Nebraska players roamed the northeast sidelines of Memorial Stadium for one last time this season.

While parents and supporters of Huskers being honored for senior day gathered in the hour leading up to kickoff, football prospects for the 2022 class and as far ahead as the 2025 cycle arrived to take in the NU-Iowa pregame festivities with many posing for photos.

While many familiar 2022 Husker commits were back on the field — among them Lincoln Southeast linebacker Jake Appleget, Columbus linebacker Ernest Hausmann and Millard South athlete Gage Stenger — two other notable pledges joined them Friday in Boulder (Colo.) Fairview receiver Grant Page and San Antonio Southside quarterback Richard Torres.

Torres made the drive from Texas for the weekend trip with his family. His father, Richard, told The World-Herald the scholarship QB intends to graduate early from high school and enroll at Nebraska in January.

Hausmann and Page spent much of the pregame countdown conversing on the sidelines and at midfield.

Nebraska 2023 commits Ben Brahmer (tight end from Pierce) and Gunnar Gottula (offensive lineman from Lincoln Southeast) were also among those in attendance.