Recruiting: Huskers add official visitors for this weekend, plus activity in transfer portal

» Nebraska will reportedly bring in another official visitor Thursday in Concord (Calif.) De La Salle defensive lineman Brodie Tagaloa. The consensus three-star recruit tweeted a picture of an in-home visit with Huskers D-line coach Tony Tuioti on Monday night in the Bay Area.

The 6-foot-4, 260-pound player — also a tight end — received his first offer from Nebraska in May and is nearly up to double digits. He has told recruiting sites his finalists are California, Washington State and Nebraska, and that he’ll likely decide in January before signing in February, though that could change. Cal and Washington State are recruiting him for offense.

His brother, Beaux, is a fullback at Cal, where he visited last summer.

Tagaloa’s team is playing in the California state playoffs Friday night. He will also participate in the Polynesian Bowl on Jan. 22 in Honolulu.

» Nebraska will also conduct an in-home visit Tuesday with 2022 Minneapolis-area athlete Emmett Johnson, he told The World-Herald. The Huskers have yet to extend an offer, but that could change soon. The three-star prospect holds offers from schools including Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Montana State and Northern Iowa.