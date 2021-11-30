Recruiting: Huskers add official visitors for this weekend, plus activity in transfer portal

Malcolm Hartzog’s football weekend just became even more surreal.
The two-way standout at Bassfield (Miss.) Jefferson Davis County was already preparing to play in the Class 3A state title game in Hattiesburg on Friday morning. He confirmed to The World-Herald that he will end that day in Lincoln for an official visit after Nebraska extended him a scholarship offer late Monday.
The Huskers are targeting the 5-foot-10, 165-pounder as a defensive back to add to their 2022 class. At one point late in the season, Hartzog had logged 23 tackles, three interceptions, seven pass breakups and returned a fumble for a touchdown for his team, which is 9-4.
Hartzog has also dazzled as a running back. He’s rushed for more than 1,200 yards and accounted for more than 40 total touchdowns. Double-digit scores have come on a mix of punt returns and kickoff returns.
The prospect — currently not rated by recruiting services — will participate in the Mississippi/Alabama All-Star game Dec. 11. He also holds offers from Ole Miss, South Alabama, Southern Miss and Marshall.
NU defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, who recruits the area, is expected for an in-home visit Tuesday. Chinander has had success in the area targeting all-around playmakers for defense, most notably corner Cam Taylor-Britt, who was a high school quarterback in Alabama.
» Nebraska will reportedly bring in another official visitor Thursday in Concord (Calif.) De La Salle defensive lineman Brodie Tagaloa. The consensus three-star recruit tweeted a picture of an in-home visit with Huskers D-line coach Tony Tuioti on Monday night in the Bay Area.
The 6-foot-4, 260-pound player — also a tight end — received his first offer from Nebraska in May and is nearly up to double digits. He has told recruiting sites his finalists are California, Washington State and Nebraska, and that he’ll likely decide in January before signing in February, though that could change. Cal and Washington State are recruiting him for offense.
His brother, Beaux, is a fullback at Cal, where he visited last summer.
Tagaloa’s team is playing in the California state playoffs Friday night. He will also participate in the Polynesian Bowl on Jan. 22 in Honolulu.
» Nebraska will also conduct an in-home visit Tuesday with 2022 Minneapolis-area athlete Emmett Johnson, he told The World-Herald. The Huskers have yet to extend an offer, but that could change soon. The three-star prospect holds offers from schools including Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Montana State and Northern Iowa.
Johnson could potentially play either side of the ball for the Huskers. As a running back this season he ran for 2,513 yards and 42 touchdowns, and as a safety he made 85 tackles (13 for loss).
» Nebraska is ramping up activity within the transfer portal after more than 100 players officially entered it Monday.
Two entrants reported offers Monday in former Abilene Christian defensive back Ryan Stapp and former Cornell offensive lineman Hunter Nourzad. Stepp recorded 44 tackles, one interception and a team-high 10 pass breakups as a redshirt sophomore cornerback this season. Nourzad, a longtime starter at right tackle in the Ivy League, has two years left to play.
evan.bland@owh.com, 402-444-1201, twitter.com/EvanBlandOWH