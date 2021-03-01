Recruiting: Huskers extend several offensive and defensive line offers as March begins

Nebraska football coaches were busy on the last day of February extending new 2022 scholarship offers all over the country, primarily on the offensive and defensive lines.

Those offered include:

» Offensive tackle Carter Smith (Powell, Ohio)

» Offensive tackle Ashton Craig (Lawrenceburg, Indiana)

» Defensive tackle Ben Roberts (Salt Lake City, Utah)

» Defensive tackle Trevon McAlpine (Saraland, Alabama)

» Defensive end Alex VanSumeren (Essexville, Michigan), who recently decommitted from Michigan.

The Huskers also offered Loganville (Georgia) Grayson safety Mumu Bin-Wahad on Sunday. NU has signed several players from Grayson, including former linebacker Mohamed Barry and current running back Ronald Thompkins.

All six prospects announced their offers on Twitter.

Nebraska currently has 14 offensive linemen and 14 defensive linemen under scholarship, but the class distribution is heavily weighted with first- and second-year freshmen.