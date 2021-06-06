Recruiting: Huskers offer 2022 cornerback from Atlanta

LINCOLN — A participant at Nebraska's Friday Night Lights camp received an offer Sunday after working out in front of NU secondary coach Travis Fisher.

Quantaves Gaskins, a 6-foot-2, 185-pounder from the Atlanta Pace Academy, added scholarship offers from NU and Kansas State on Sunday after working at the Florida State mega camp. Gaskins attended NU's FNL event as well and worked out for other Husker defensive coaches. Atlanta Pace is the same school that produced Husker quarterback target MJ Morris.

The Huskers have been in hot pursuit of defensive backs since the departure of three defensive backs in the 2020 recruiting class. Nebraska recently hosted five-star Ohio State defensive back transfer Tyreke Johnson on an official visit and has multiple defensive backs coming in this month for the 2022 class.

