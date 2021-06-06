 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recruiting: Huskers offer 2022 cornerback from Atlanta
0 comments
FOOTBALL

Recruiting: Huskers offer 2022 cornerback from Atlanta

On Friday's episode, Adam Carriker welcomes summer and thinks back to how he spent his summers preparing for Husker football season.

LINCOLN — A participant at Nebraska's Friday Night Lights camp received an offer Sunday after working out in front of NU secondary coach Travis Fisher.

Quantaves Gaskins, a 6-foot-2, 185-pounder from the Atlanta Pace Academy, added scholarship offers from NU and Kansas State on Sunday after working at the Florida State mega camp. Gaskins attended NU's FNL event as well and worked out for other Husker defensive coaches. Atlanta Pace is the same school that produced Husker quarterback target MJ Morris. 

The Huskers have been in hot pursuit of defensive backs since the departure of three defensive backs in the 2020 recruiting class. Nebraska recently hosted five-star Ohio State defensive back transfer Tyreke Johnson on an official visit and has multiple defensive backs coming in this month for the 2022 class. 

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How do you prepare if you're unsure whether or not your star player is available?

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert