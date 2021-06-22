Recruiting: Huskers to host four-star prospect Jaden Mangham

LINCOLN — Nebraska's football program will get the final official visit of June from a four-star prospect in the Big Ten footprint.

Jaden Mangham, a 6-foot-3, 185-pound athlete from Wylie High School in suburban Detroit, will head to NU this weekend after taking visits to West Virginia, Georgia Tech and Illinois earlier in the month. Mangham could be the last official visitor Nebraska hosts this month before a recruiting dead period kicks in June 28.

Rated a four-star prospect by 247 Sports and Rivals, Mangham has offers from homestate Michigan and Michigan State and Notre Dame, among others. His height and frame fits the template for what Nebraska is looking at for both receiver and defensive back, though Mangham plays primarily at receiver.

Thus far in the 2022 recruiting class, NU has a commit from one wideout — Boulder (Colorado) Fairview's Grant Page — and zero defensive backs, although the Huskers added an immediate cornerback transfer in Ohio State's Tyreke Johnson. While Nebraska may sign its smallest recruiting class ever — in the modern era, 17, in 2012, is the low-signee mark — the Huskers also want two or three defensive backs, and have hosted several in June.