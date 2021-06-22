 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recruiting: Huskers to host four-star prospect Jaden Mangham
0 comments
topical
RECRUITING

Recruiting: Huskers to host four-star prospect Jaden Mangham

Sam McKewon and Evan Bland dig into all the news from Nebraska's Big Red Blitz across the state including Scott Frost's stop in Kearney. The crew discusses all the big football recruiting news including a new quarterback commit. They also discuss Nebraska baseball's season and future.

LINCOLN — Nebraska's football program will get the final official visit of June from a four-star prospect in the Big Ten footprint. 

Jaden Mangham, a 6-foot-3, 185-pound athlete from Wylie High School in suburban Detroit, will head to NU this weekend after taking visits to West Virginia, Georgia Tech and Illinois earlier in the month. Mangham could be the last official visitor Nebraska hosts this month before a recruiting dead period kicks in June 28. 

Rated a four-star prospect by 247 Sports and Rivals, Mangham has offers from homestate Michigan and Michigan State and Notre Dame, among others. His height and frame fits the template for what Nebraska is looking at for both receiver and defensive back, though Mangham plays primarily at receiver. 

Thus far in the 2022 recruiting class, NU has a commit from one wideout — Boulder (Colorado) Fairview's Grant Page — and zero defensive backs, although the Huskers added an immediate cornerback transfer in Ohio State's Tyreke Johnson. While Nebraska may sign its smallest recruiting class ever — in the modern era, 17, in 2012, is the low-signee mark — the Huskers also want two or three defensive backs, and have hosted several in June. 

Nebraska also has Littleton (Colorado) Valor Christian offensive tackle Jake Maikkula on campus early this week for an official visit. Maikkula attended NU's spring game in the stands, and has to two recent Huskers — Luke McCaffrey and Eric Lee — who also attended Valor. 

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Was trading Kemba Walker the right move?

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert