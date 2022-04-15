Recruiting notes: Top 2023 pass rusher Tausili Akana headed to Nebraska for visit

LINCOLN - One of the nation's top 2023 pass rushers - and the brother of a Husker volleyball star - will take an unofficial visit to Nebraska next week.

Tausili Akana, a Top 100, four-star prospect, confirmed to the World-Herald Thursday night that he'll chat again with NU coaches before heading to Grand Island to watch his sister, Keonilei Akana, play in the Huskers' annual spring exhibition match.

"I'm looking (forward) to spending quality time with coaches," Akana told the World-Herald. "Want to get a deeper look into the program. There have been some changes, interested to see what it is."

It'll be Tausili's third visit to Nebraska. Last summer, he took an unofficial visit June 13 during one of Nebraska's camp events. He took his second unofficial visit for NU's 54-7 rout of Northwestern.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder - who played last season at Lehi (Utah) Skyridge High School, rates as the No. 57 overall player in the 247 Sports Composite rankings, No. 64 in On3's consensus rankings, and No. 65 overall in Rivals' rankings. He had 78 tackles, 28 tackles for loss and 13 sacks last season for Skyridge, and enjoys offers from many of the nation's top programs, including Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Oklahoma.

Akana has taken several unofficial visits this spring, including to Utah and BYU. Keonilei Akana, a defensive specialist for the Husker volleyball team, led the squad in aces and was part of one of NU's most dominant defenses in school history.

Nebraska continues to seek immediate pass rush help from TCU transfer Ochaun Mathis, who will be announcing his decision at the end of the month.

More recruiting notes:

>>Nebraska coaches hit the road Friday for a month-and-a-half of in person player evaluations. NU coaches last had a spring evaluation period in 2019. COVID shut down recruiting for two years.

>>NU may be late to the offer game, but defensive coordinator Erik Chinander extended a scholarship to Bakersfield (California) Liberty defensive lineman Grant Buckey this week. Buckey's dad, Jeff, played in the NFL after a career at Stanford, which stands as one of Grant Buckey's favorites.

>>The Huskers are early to the game on offering 2024 McComb (Mississippi) receiver SanFrisco Magee. The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder recently competed at a Rivals camp in New Orleans.

>>Ainsworth tight end Carter Nelson - a 2024 prospect, got his first Power Five conference scholarship offer on Wednesday from Iowa State. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound Nelson - who moonlighted as Ainsworth's quarterback for a few games - caught 28 passes for 511 yards and eight touchdowns last season. As a freshman, he caught 36 passes for 536 yards and eight touchdowns.

Based on the shifts in the sport, tight ends have become more valuable in an offensive gameplan, and the state of Nebraska has plenty tight end bodies. The Huskers had two in-state tight end commits in the 2021 class - AJ Rollins and James Carnie - and one, Pierce's Ben Brahmer, in the 2023 class.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.