Recruiting notes: Top 2023 pass rusher Tausili Akana headed to Nebraska for visit

LINCOLN - One of the nation's top 2023 pass rushers - and the brother of a Husker volleyball star - will take an unofficial visit to Nebraska next week.
Tausili Akana, a Top 100, four-star prospect, confirmed to the World-Herald Thursday night that he'll chat again with NU coaches before heading to Grand Island to watch his sister, Keonilei Akana, play in the Huskers' annual spring exhibition match.
"I'm looking (forward) to spending quality time with coaches," Akana told the World-Herald. "Want to get a deeper look into the program. There have been some changes, interested to see what it is."
It'll be Tausili's third visit to Nebraska. Last summer, he took an unofficial visit June 13 during one of Nebraska's camp events. He took his second unofficial visit for NU's 54-7 rout of Northwestern.
The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder - who played last season at Lehi (Utah) Skyridge High School, rates as the No. 57 overall player in the 247 Sports Composite rankings, No. 64 in On3's consensus rankings, and No. 65 overall in Rivals' rankings. He had 78 tackles, 28 tackles for loss and 13 sacks last season for Skyridge, and enjoys offers from many of the nation's top programs, including Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Oklahoma.
Akana has taken several unofficial visits this spring, including to Utah and BYU. Keonilei Akana, a defensive specialist for the Husker volleyball team, led the squad in aces and was part of one of NU's most dominant defenses in school history.
Nebraska continues to seek immediate pass rush help from TCU transfer Ochaun Mathis, who will be announcing his decision at the end of the month.
>>Nebraska coaches hit the road Friday for a month-and-a-half of in person player evaluations. NU coaches last had a spring evaluation period in 2019. COVID shut down recruiting for two years.
>>NU may be late to the offer game, but defensive coordinator Erik Chinander extended a scholarship to Bakersfield (California) Liberty defensive lineman Grant Buckey this week. Buckey's dad, Jeff, played in the NFL after a career at Stanford, which stands as one of Grant Buckey's favorites.
>>The Huskers are early to the game on offering 2024 McComb (Mississippi) receiver SanFrisco Magee. The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder recently competed at a Rivals camp in New Orleans.
>>Ainsworth tight end Carter Nelson - a 2024 prospect, got his first Power Five conference scholarship offer on Wednesday from Iowa State. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound Nelson - who moonlighted as Ainsworth's quarterback for a few games - caught 28 passes for 511 yards and eight touchdowns last season. As a freshman, he caught 36 passes for 536 yards and eight touchdowns.
Based on the shifts in the sport, tight ends have become more valuable in an offensive gameplan, and the state of Nebraska has plenty tight end bodies. The Huskers had two in-state tight end commits in the 2021 class - AJ Rollins and James Carnie - and one, Pierce's Ben Brahmer, in the 2023 class.
Photos: 2022 Nebraska spring game
Nebraska takes the field for the start of the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Noah Stafursky (62) and Hunter Anthony (78) protect Trevin Luben (35) from defensive lineman Marquis Black (96) in the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost puts his arm over Logan Smothers' (8) shoulders during the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Trent Hixson (75) plays center in the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Eteva Mauga-Clements (22) comes up with the ball in the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost watches his team during the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Matthew Schuster runs the ball during the 2022 spring game on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's John Goodwin catches a pass with Phalen Sanford in coverage during the 2022 spring game on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Brian Buschini (95), Quinton Newsome (6), Aiden Young (44), Elliott Brown (41) and Victor Jones Jr. (88) pray before the 2022 spring game on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Scott Frost, right, walks on the field with Sean Beckton during the 2022 spring game on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Jaquez Yant runs the ball during the 2022 spring game on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Mickey Joseph calls to players during the 2022 spring game on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Chris Jambor, left, and his son Dexter Jambor, 8, enjoy Nebraska's 2022 spring game from the sound end of the Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Leonard Krasser, of Friend, Neb., high-fives a young fan during the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ty Robinson (99) lines up in the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's DeShon Singleton (9) tackles Matthew Schuster (28) during the 2022 spring game on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Heinrich Haarberg chases after a loose ball during the 2022 spring game on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Matthew Schuster signals a first down during the 2022 spring game on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Matthew Schuster scores a touchdown during the 2022 spring game on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Scott Frost paces on the field between plays during the 2022 spring game on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Oliver Martin (89) reaches to catch a pass against Quinton Newsome (6) during the 2022 spring game on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Chase Contreraz (33) attempts a field goal during the 2022 spring game on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) fist bumps cousins Camden Eurich, 8, and Ian Eurich, 5, both of Greeley Colo., following the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kamonte Grimes (13) and Myles Farmer (4) smile together following the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) celebrates a play with teammates during the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Aiden Young (44) rushes with Nebraska's Darius Moore (40) getting after him in the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Jarrett Synek (16) celebrates a touchdown with teammates during the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Trevin Luben (35) celebrates a play in the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Matt Masker (18) rushes with Nebraska's Braden Klover (51) going after him in the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
From left Jaxon Becker, 6, and Emmett Deck 5 enjoy the sun and Nebraska's 2022 spring game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Brian Buschini (95) punts the ball in the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Alante Brown (4) looks to pass the ball, but then rushes, in the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost watches his team in the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kamonte Grimes (13) rushes with the ball toward Nebraska's Ashton Hausmann (29) in the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Chase Contreraz (36) kicks an extra point in the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ernest Hausmann (16) gets in the face of Nebraska's Chubba Purdy (6) in the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Logan Smothers (8) passes the ball in the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Oliver Martin (89) puts his arms up for the ball as Nebraska's Quinton Newsome (6) plays defense in the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday. Martin did not make the catch.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Charles Thompson watches his son, Nebraska's Casey Thompson play during the 2022 spring game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans Nebraska's 2022 spring game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Richard Toll carries his Eldon, 5 months, up the stairs at Nebraska's 2022 spring game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Brian Buschini punts the ball in the first quarter during the 2022 spring game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson fakes a handfoff to Jaquez Yant in the first quarter during the 2022 spring game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Chubba Purdy throws an incomplete pass in the first quarter during the 2022 spring game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Husker offensive line coach Donovan Raiola stands with his nephew, recruit Dylan Raiola, ahead of the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Former Husker Dominic Raiola stands on the sidelines with his son, recruit Dylan Raiola (not pictured), ahead of the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Huskers recruit Timmy Bleekrode stands on the sidelines ahead of the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Huskers recruit Emmett Johnson stands on the sidelines ahead of the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Huskers recruit William 'Pop' Watson stands on the sidelines ahead of the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Husker offensive line coach Donovan Raiola stands with his nephew, recruit Dylan Raiola, ahead of the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Huskers recruit Dylan Raiola stands on the sidelines ahead of the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Husker offensive line coach Donovan Raiola, center, stands with his nephew, recruit Dylan Raiola, and brother, former Husker Dominic Raiola, ahead of the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson throws a pass during warm-ups before the 2022 spring game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's AJ Rollins runs out for a pass during warm-ups before the 2022 spring game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Special Teams Coordinator Bill Busch talks tot he team during warm-ups for the 2022 spring game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lisa and Jason Dalton, of Colby, Kans., walk through the University of Nebraska Athletic Hall of Fame Plaza and past the north stadium expansion construction ahead of the Nebraska football spring game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A man skateboards on campus ahead of the Nebraska football spring game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The family of Husker defensive back Javier Morton, from left, Devaughn Morton, Sydney Morton, Sanchez Morton and Ana Everett, all of Atlanta, Georgia, walk on campus ahead of the Nebraska football spring game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans walk towards Memorial Stadium before the Nebraska 2022 spring game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans walk past daffodils before the Nebraska 2022 spring game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans walk past daffodils before the Nebraska 2022 spring game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans walk towards Memorial Stadium before the Nebraska 2022 spring game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
People walk near Hamilton Hall toward Memorial Stadium during the 2022 spring game on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Doug Christie cruises past Memorial Stadium in his 1951 Chevy Deluxe before the 2022 spring game on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Trevin Luben gets tripped up by DeShon Singleton during the 2022 spring game on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Chubba Purdy attempts a pass during the 2022 spring game on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Mark Whipple, right, speaks with Scott Frost during the 2022 spring game on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans watch Nebraska 2022 spring game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans watch Nebraska 2022 spring game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans watch Nebraska 2022 spring game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska senior offensive analyst Ron Brown leads a prayer following the Nebraska football spring game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
