Recruiting scoreboard: How Big Ten teams are performing in a time with no visits

Michigan State

Skinny: Mel Tucker's staff is on the board with three in-state prospects with MAC offer lists and one prospect, Watson, who was pretty highly-coveted by lots of programs in the league. Hey, gotta start somewhere. MSU also landed a quarterback out of Dallas, Hampton Fay, that Tucker had recruited at Colorado. The Spartans are destined for a wild card class of players who either haven't been to East Lansing or who don't know Tucker and his staff well.

Purdue

Skinny: The Boilermakers have commits from five different states. After two giant classes, it's likely Purdue goes a little smaller in 2021. As it stands, the Boilers have some work to do to get out of the Big Ten recruiting basement. But Purdue is a young team, with lots of freshmen and sophomores from two highly-touted recruiting classes. Jeff Brohm will have this crew ranked somewhere in the 40s or 50s before it's all done.