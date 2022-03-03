Recruiting: Top targets from Missouri and Nebraska highlight Huskers' Junior Day

LINCOLN — Nebraska football hasn’t cracked the recruiting code in Missouri for five years. Saturday’s massive Junior Day represents another chance for NU to make inroads.

As many as nine prospects from the state or just across the Mississippi River in East St. Louis, Illinois could attend NU’s Junior Day, its biggest since before the start of the COVID pandemic in 2020.

Half of the Missouri prospects are from the eastern side of the state, around St. Louis: 2023 St. Mary’s cornerback Donovan McIntosh; 2023 St. Louis University edge rusher Zach Ortwerth; and 2023 East St. Louis offensive linemen Paris Patterson and Brandon Henderson, both of whom top 330 pounds and have offers from NU, Iowa State and Illinois, among other schools.

From the Kansas City area, NU expects 2024 St. Pius X edge rusher Jayshawn Ross, Lee’s Summit North 2025 prospects Chase Pearsall and KaMori Moore and Raytown offensive guard Logan Reichert, a 6-foot-7, 345-pound four-star with offers from all Power Five conferences. Independence Fort Osage receiver Larenzo Fenner will visit as well.

The Huskers haven’t signed a prospect from Missouri since Jaevon McQuitty in 2017. The state was a go-to for NU for a decade. Nebraska attracted key contributors like Maliek Collins, Mike McNeill, Carlos and Khalil Davis, Michael Rose-Ivey and Will Compton over a ten-year period.

After coaches like Kevin Cosgrove, John Garrison and Rick Kaczenski had success in the state, Nebraska’s current coaching staff, led by Scott Frost, expected to continue the run with Kansas City native Ryan Held. It didn’t happen. NU is now using some of its top recruiters, including Bill Busch and Mickey Joseph, in the region.

There are many more visitors to watch for the weekend. Because the visits are unofficial — and paid for by prospects and their families — last-minute additions and deletions can be common:

» Many of the top 2023 and 2024 in-state prospects from Nebraska. That includes Lincoln East receiver Malachi Coleman — the No. 197 player in the 2023 class, according to 247 Sports Composite service — and Elkhorn South edge rusher Maverick Noonan, whose dad, Danny, was a Husker All-American in 1986 and a six-year NFL veteran after that. 2024 Bellevue West receiver Dae’vonn Hall , 2023 Gretna lineman Mason Goldman and 2025 Omaha North lineman Tyson Terry — who won the Class A heavyweight wrestling title as a freshman — are scheduled to see NU, too.

» At least two 2023 commits — Gunnar Gottula and Dwight Bootle — will be in attendance. Both have been to Nebraska several times in their high school careers.