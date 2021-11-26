Recruiting: Walk-on targets, three-star running back highlight potential visitors for Iowa game

LINCOLN - Black Friday will be a full sideline Friday for the Nebraska football team.

The sideline is where visiting recruits tend to stand one hour before Husker home game, and NU plans to have dozens of prospects on hand for the Iowa game.

Multiple 2022 class commits - including San Antonio Southside quarterback Richard Torres and Boulder (Colorado) Fairview receiver Grant Page - will attend, as well as 2022 walk-on targets such as Bennington running back Dylan Mostek - who just set the Nebraska 11-man single-season high school record with 3,090 rushing yards - and North Platte defensive athlete Vince Genatone, who has offers from Southern Mississippi and South Dakota State, among other schools.

One 2022 prospect, Minneapolis Of Holy Angels Academy running back Emmett Johnson, has offers from Central Michigan and Western Kentucky, plus a slew of high-end FCS offers, as well. Another, Springfield (Missouri) Glendale linebacker Cooper Roy, has offers to Kansas and Mid-American Conference schools, as well.

NU continues to pursue a variety of in-state 2023 and 2024 scholarship targets and will host many, including Elkhorn South lineman Maverick Noonan, Lincoln East receiver Malachi Coleman and Lincoln Southeast lineman Teitum Tuioti.