Richard Torres, Nebraska's latest quarterback target, 'throws a football forever'

LINCOLN — The athletic department at San Antonio Southside High School was abuzz Thursday morning with the big news: Quarterback Richard Torres got a scholarship offer from Nebraska.
Southside coach Ricky Long said a power-conference program hasn’t signed a player from that school since the late 1970s, when a defensive lineman went to old Southwest Conference member Rice. Since then, it’s been lower-division schools and the occasional FBS program, like Wyoming and Air Force.
So Torres’ offer — delivered over the phone by NU coach Scott Frost — was special for the school too.
“We’re just tickled to death,” Long said. “Everybody’s just kind of excited today, looking at each other smiling. Richard’s excited, his parents are excited, everything. It’s really good. Happy for him.”
Torres spent the last 24 hours researching everything he could find on Husker football, Long said. The history of the program. The size and passion of the fan base. He even got on the phone with Nebraska’s last quarterback from the San Antonio area, Tommy Armstrong, who started for four seasons at NU. Armstrong, connected to a person helping Torres get recruiting attention, put in a strong word for Nebraska, Long said.
Long also put in a strong word for his 6-foot-6, 210-pound quarterback who has “flown under the radar” because of Southside’s low profile and because COVID has shut down camps and school visits since last March. Long said Torres is a good athlete who can escape a pass rush, has good grades, leads well and also plays point guard on the basketball team.
And then there’s his arm strength.
“He’s thrown it over 70 yards,” Long said. “He throws a football forever. He can make every throw under the sun. He throws the deep outs, the opposite hash outs, and the opposite hash corner, he can make those, put ‘em on a line, or with air, whatever you want.”
Torres threw for 1,149 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions in a COVID-shortened season, Long said. Southside led by so much in many games that Torres might have played the equivalent of between four and five full games. Long expects the quarterback will eventually be 6-foot-7 and 235 pounds.
He clearly impressed Nebraska’s coaches, who had “done their homework and watched a lot of tape” of Torres before offering, Long said. Frost compared Torres to Justin Herbert, whom Frost recruited to Oregon before he left for Central Florida. Herbert, 6-6 and 215 out of high school, was Offensive Rookie of the Year in the NFL.
“Nebraska’s offensive scheme fits right to Richard’s skill set," Long said. "It’d be a tremendous match."
Southside had previously been a running team, Long said, but Torres’ talent “transformed” the offense. Southside will use a spread passing attack in 2021.
Torres’ only other scholarship offer is hometown Texas-San Antonio, but other schools often extend their own offers once NU does. Nebraska was first in line for Logan Smothers — who committed to the Huskers in 2018 and then spent 18 months staving off attention — and is effectively first for Torres.
NU even beat the recruiting services. As of early Thursday afternoon, he didn’t have prospect ratings on 247Sports, Rivals or ESPN; Rivals listed him as a basketball power forward.
There aren’t many unknowns in college football recruiting in the internet age, but Torres is close, and Nebraska is intrigued. NU quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco has previously told The World-Herald that any QB scholarship offer is immediately committable. Proof was NU’s 2021 quarterback signee, Kearney Catholic’s Heinrich Haarberg, who received an offer at the start of a week and committed by the end of it.
Plus, Long said, the Husker head coach made the phone call to Torres Wednesday night, which is significant.
“Coach Frost has a reputation of being extremely honest, and I told Richard, ‘not everybody’s going to be that way, but you can bank on him being that way,’” Long said. “Nebraska football — you say that and people’s ears perk up.”
Notes
» Out in New Jersey, St. Peter’s Prep defensive back Avery Powell put Nebraska in his top six alongside Boston College, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Penn State and Wisconsin. The 5-foot-11, 170-pounder is the nation’s No. 288 player in the nation, according to ESPN, and a three-star prospect according to Rivals and 247Sports. St. Peter’s Prep, located in Jersey City, was the alma mater of former Husker defensive back DJ Singleton. More recently, the school produced Minkah Fitzpatrick, who won the Thorpe Award at Alabama and is a two-time All-Pro with the Steelers.
» Bellevue West tight end Kaden Helms received an offer from LSU on Thursday. The 6-foot-5, 222-pounder is a four-star prospect according to 247Sports and a three-star prospect according to Rivals. Helms has offers from Nebraska, Florida State, Iowa, Oklahoma and more.