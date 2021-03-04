Richard Torres, Nebraska's latest quarterback target, 'throws a football forever'

Long also put in a strong word for his 6-foot-6, 210-pound quarterback who has “flown under the radar” because of Southside’s low profile and because COVID has shut down camps and school visits since last March. Long said Torres is a good athlete who can escape a pass rush, has good grades, leads well and also plays point guard on the basketball team.

And then there’s his arm strength.

“He’s thrown it over 70 yards,” Long said. “He throws a football forever. He can make every throw under the sun. He throws the deep outs, the opposite hash outs, and the opposite hash corner, he can make those, put ‘em on a line, or with air, whatever you want.”

Torres threw for 1,149 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions in a COVID-shortened season, Long said. Southside led by so much in many games that Torres might have played the equivalent of between four and five full games. Long expects the quarterback will eventually be 6-foot-7 and 235 pounds.

He clearly impressed Nebraska’s coaches, who had “done their homework and watched a lot of tape” of Torres before offering, Long said. Frost compared Torres to Justin Herbert, whom Frost recruited to Oregon before he left for Central Florida. Herbert, 6-6 and 215 out of high school, was Offensive Rookie of the Year in the NFL.