Riley Van Poppel, linemen headline Nebraska football recruiting weekend

LINCOLN — Nebraska caught its first glimpse of Riley Van Poppel at the County Fair.

That’s what football coaches at Argyle (Texas) High School call their set of quick conditioning drills during a weight room workout, and Van Poppel was in the middle of the circuit as NU running backs coach Bryan Applewhite, perhaps a week on his new job, was visiting the school.

“That day, someone from Nebraska started following me on Twitter,” Van Poppel said. That was NU director of player personnel Sean Dillon. “Next thing you know, the defensive coordinator (Erik) Chinander was coming down the next week.”

Now the 6-foot-5, 270-pound Van Poppel will make official visit — and second overall visit — to Nebraska this weekend. He is one of NU’s top defensive line targets, and the Huskers sit near the top of Van Poppel’s list, too, after a March visit to Lincoln.

“It’s always about a gut feeling and I had a good gut feeling about them,” Van Poppel said. “It’s a great place and a great program going in the right direction.”

The high three-star prospect — who has offers from TCU, Arkansas and Michigan, among others — has had success following his gut feeling. He grew up loving baseball — his dad, Todd, pitched 14 years in Major League Baseball — but set the sport aside in the last year to concentrate on football.

Dad approved.

“He always knew I was more of a football guy,” Van Poppel said. “So when I told him I was done, he supported me. He wasn’t mad, and he was just happy for me that I chose football. I’m not split in two different directions.”

Van Poppel is one of several official visitors — mostly linemen — heading to Lincoln this weekend. Some, like Pierce tight end Ben Brahmer and Eugene (Ore.) Sheldon edge rusher Teitum Tuioti, have seen the campus and stadium tons of times. A few, like Herriman (Utah) Mountain Ridge offensive tackle Jr Sia, will see it for the first time.

The 6-foot-6, 315-pound Sia is a contrast to Van Poppel, who has playing football for a decade. Sia began the sport his freshman season at Mountain Ridge, when the football coach recruited him to play.

“I was a basketball kid until I got fat,” Sia joked. To maintain his size, Sia consumes 4,000 calories per day — “a lot of chicken and steak” — and hits the weight room. Nebraska wants him to play guard, since many of NU’s current tackles are taller.

“Nobody realized how fast I can move because of how big I am,” Sia said, “but, once I get going, my feet are really fast.”

Van Poppel is quick enough to play H-back for Argyle, a town just north of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. On defense, he had 38 tackles — 14 for loss — and seven sacks in 2022. He expects to gain 30 pounds with a college strength and nutrition program.

“I want somewhere I can go to get coached and be set up to play at the next level after college,” Van Poppel said. “And I don’t want to go ride the bench for four years and not do anything. Maybe not the first year but, the second year, I want to get on the field and make a difference for that team.”

Other planned visitors:

» Teitum Tuioti, the son of former Nebraska defensive line coach Tony Tuioti, is still interested in playing for the Huskers despite his dad moving on to Oregon and getting an offer from the now-hometown Ducks. The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder had 71 tackles and 7½ sacks for Lincoln Southeast last season.

» Neville (La.) offensive lineman Zalance Heard is the highest-rated visitor for the weekend, the No. 16 prospect in the nation according to On3 and No. 73 according to ESPN. The 6-5, 295-pound Heard is a former high school teammate of current Nebraska running back Ajay Allen and likely projects to an interior lineman. LSU and Florida State are also in Heard’s top group. He did not return a request for comment on his upcoming visit and does few interviews.

» Perkasie (Pa.) Pennridge linebacker Phil Picciotti is fresh off a visit to Oklahoma. The 6-foot-3, 225-pounder had 144 tackles — 19 for loss — last season as an off-ball ‘backer in a 3-4 system. NU is the second of his four planned official visits, which include Michigan and Auburn.

More recruiting notes

» Fremont Bergan athlete and Husker target Kade McIntyre visited Oklahoma this week and will head to Iowa Saturday. McIntyre has scholarship offers from both programs. Minnesota and Kansas State official visits await later in the month.

» A workout last weekend at the Lindenwood University mega-camp near St. Louis proved fruitful for Prep lineman Rocco Marcelino, Prep running back CharMar “Marty” Brown and Central receiver Jaylen Lloyd. Marcelino received eight offers in 24 hours — including from Kent State and South Dakota State. Brown, who rushed for 1,201 yards and 16 touchdowns last season, got offers from Miami (Ohio), SDSU and Northern Iowa. Lloyd, who just starred in the state track meet, got an offer from North Dakota.

