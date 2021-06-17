Running back Ashton Hayes commits to Nebraska

LINCOLN — Ashton Hayes knew it was a race of sorts. One running back spot available in Nebraska’s 2022 recruiting class. Two guys — himself and Justin Williams — vying for it. First one to commit got the spot.

Williams, out of the Atlanta area, wants to take his time. Hayes, out of Reno (Nevada) McQueen High School, was ready to sign the papers on his June 11 official visit.

Sit on it for a week, NU coach Scott Frost told Hayes. The Huskers, having been burned in recent years by some ecstatic commitments on fun official visits, didn’t want Hayes jumping in the boat, only to have his eye wander at the other boats on the sea.

Hayes was sure last week and on Thursday, when he called assistant coaches Ryan Held and Tony Tuioti, and eventually Frost. The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder loved NU on Zoom calls, felt the same on campus and highlighted the program’s emphasis on strength and conditioning and nutrition.

NU even gave Hayes a body scan to give him an idea of his body fat and muscle percentage, a moment Hayes called “super cool.” Nebraska had the edge over California, also a finalist, and offers from Utah, Stanford and Oregon State, among others.