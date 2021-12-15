Running back Emmett Johnson commits to Huskers on signing day

“That’s something I’m really good at,” Johnson said. “I only got a couple returns in high school just because teams don’t kick the ball to me. I’m not sure if they’re deep at that position, but I think they need help in those areas.”

Johnson and Nebraska began to talk more than a year ago, and he was on the Memorial Stadium sidelines for the Iowa game. His recruitment accelerated over the last month, despite NU not having a designated running backs coach. Ron Brown has filled that role, and Johnson said he expects him to be around as a coach or offensive analyst next season.

He connects well with everyone else on the staff too. They like his intangibles — leadership, competitiveness — as much as his playmaking abilities.

As for the new OC, Johnson imagines he’ll thrive in Whipple’s pro-style attack.

“I think he’s is a great coach,” Johnson said. “I watched a lot of Pittsburgh football in the past — that was a place I was looking at too — so I’ve seen their offense. It’s a nice, explosive offense, so I feel like it fits my skill set.”