Running back Emmett Johnson commits to Huskers on signing day

All Emmett Johnson needed was one school to believe in him. Nebraska did, and now he’s signing with the Huskers.
The three-star running back from Minneapolis earned a scholarship offer after a senior season in which he earned honors as his state’s Mr. Football and MaxPreps Player of the Year. He announced his decision Wednesday afternoon at his high school, Academy of Holy Angels.
Johnson made up his mind shortly after returning from an official visit to Lincoln last weekend, when he met new NU offensive coordinator Mark Whipple and saw firsthand a situation in which he could thrive both in football and academically. Coaches officially extended him a scholarship during the trip.
“It’s a great thing to go in there and be set up for life after football,” Johnson told The World-Herald. “It was just the best overall decision for me and my family to go somewhere that we can call home, somewhere we feel loved and somewhere I have a chance to do what I do on a football field in a special environment.”
What he has done on the gridiron stood out last fall. The 6-foot, 183-pounder racked up 2,513 rushing yards and 42 touchdowns, and had 85 tackles as a safety. He finished an all-star game earlier this month as offensive MVP too.
With three kickoff returns for touchdowns in the fall, Johnson signaled that he could also be a factor for NU’s return units.
“That’s something I’m really good at,” Johnson said. “I only got a couple returns in high school just because teams don’t kick the ball to me. I’m not sure if they’re deep at that position, but I think they need help in those areas.”
Johnson and Nebraska began to talk more than a year ago, and he was on the Memorial Stadium sidelines for the Iowa game. His recruitment accelerated over the last month, despite NU not having a designated running backs coach. Ron Brown has filled that role, and Johnson said he expects him to be around as a coach or offensive analyst next season.
He connects well with everyone else on the staff too. They like his intangibles — leadership, competitiveness — as much as his playmaking abilities.
As for the new OC, Johnson imagines he’ll thrive in Whipple’s pro-style attack.
“I think he’s is a great coach,” Johnson said. “I watched a lot of Pittsburgh football in the past — that was a place I was looking at too — so I’ve seen their offense. It’s a nice, explosive offense, so I feel like it fits my skill set.”
Nebraska became Johnson’s first Power Five offer after he drew a crowd of suitors from Group of Five programs and FCS schools, including finalist Northern Iowa. The Huskers have also considered him as a slot receiver or defender. They ramped up their interest in him in recent weeks, making an in-home visit this month. Minnesota and Iowa were among Big Ten teams looking closely at him, he said.
“Emmett is one of the most driven, humble and charismatic people we have ever had in the program,” Holy Angels coach Jim Gunderson said in a recent statement. “Throughout high school, Emmett always placed team values ahead of individual recognition and success. He plays both offense and defense and just makes plays. God has blessed Emmett with the best skill set I have ever seen at Holy Angels.”
Johnson said his goal is to be on campus in time for spring practices. His school is on a trimester system, and he is aiming to graduate in March.
He will join a shaken-up position group that lost two reserves to the transfer portal in recent weeks and features sophomores Rahmir Johnson (495 rushing yards in 2021) and Jaquez Yant (294) and junior Markese Stepp (177). Redshirt freshman Gabe Ervin was the starter early last season before suffering a knee injury, and junior walk-on Brody Belt saw action in late November.
Johnson is NU’s only running back in the class after Ashton Hayes flipped to Cal this week.
“I just need the opportunity, and that’s what I got now,” Johnson said. “I’m just going to make it the best and take advantage of it. I’ve always had that competitiveness in me.”
