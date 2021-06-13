Sam McKewon's three takes on the commit of Tyreke Johnson

>>Both sides need each other. Nebraska clearly wanted an additional defensive back in its room, pursuing multiple options over the summer, including Johnson, the former five-star recruit from Jacksonville, Florida. Johnson, meanwhile, clearly wanted a new start after playing sparingly at Ohio State for three seasons. Necessity can be the mother of a few things, including mutual success. Johnson will get a chance to earn immediate playing time - probably at corner - but he can also be valuable on special teams as guys like Cam Taylor-Britt, Deontai Williams and Marquel Dismuke play their last seasons on campus. Johnson's Hudl highlight from high school - he just didn't play much at OSU, so there isn't a ton to evaluate - shows a player with excellent ball skills for a defensive back, and a thicker frame that allows him to tackle aggressively and get physical with receivers. How well does he run? That'll be something NU will evaluate. On film, he actually looks a bit like Taylor-Britt, one of NU's best players.