Sam McKewon's three takes on the commit of Tyreke Johnson

Nebraska football on Sunday received a commitment from Ohio State transfer defensive back Tyreke Johnson. Three takes on the decision of the 6-foot-1, 190-pounder:
>>Both sides need each other. Nebraska clearly wanted an additional defensive back in its room, pursuing multiple options over the summer, including Johnson, the former five-star recruit from Jacksonville, Florida. Johnson, meanwhile, clearly wanted a new start after playing sparingly at Ohio State for three seasons. Necessity can be the mother of a few things, including mutual success. Johnson will get a chance to earn immediate playing time - probably at corner - but he can also be valuable on special teams as guys like Cam Taylor-Britt, Deontai Williams and Marquel Dismuke play their last seasons on campus. Johnson's Hudl highlight from high school - he just didn't play much at OSU, so there isn't a ton to evaluate - shows a player with excellent ball skills for a defensive back, and a thicker frame that allows him to tackle aggressively and get physical with receivers. How well does he run? That'll be something NU will evaluate. On film, he actually looks a bit like Taylor-Britt, one of NU's best players.
>>Time for one of these late summer additions to fully pan out. This could apply to Nadab Joseph - a junior college defensive back who signed with NU last summer - and a bunch of other guys, too. Tre Neal, who transferred to Nebraska in July 2018 - was pretty good, but a lot of summer adds - from Will Jackson through Keem Green - have been disappointing. Unlike those two - and Joseph - Johnson has been through multiple big program training camps before arriving at Nebraska, and will know what it's like to train at and attend classes in a Big Ten school. Perhaps that makes him more like Oliver Martin, who joined the team late and seems to be on a good trajectory, and less like some JUCO additions who haven't done much.
>>Just one scholarship left for the 2021 cycle. Johnson's scholarship doesn't kick into place until he actually arrives at Nebraska, but, presuming that happens, NU has one left for the cycle and quite a bit of flexibility in how to use it. Coach Scott Frost has already said he didn't want to add a quarterback - Luke McCaffrey's sudden re-availability shouldn't give one much pause - and most of the positions on the team have decent depth. Pass rusher? Sure. Is there a good one left in the portal? How about tackle? We vote specialist - punter, long snapper, kickoff guy - but NU has some flexibility.
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH