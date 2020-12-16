Signee Spotlight: At 6-foot-9, Elkhorn South lineman Teddy Prochazka is hard to miss

The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the newest batch of Huskers, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska.
* * *
Teddy Prochazka
6-9, 282, OT
Elkhorn South
247Sports composite: 4 stars
Rivals: 4 stars
ESPN: 3 stars
Other key offers: Michigan, Arizona State, Kansas State, Iowa State
How he got here: The tallest in-state offensive line prospect in recent memory is hard to miss. He towers over most of his teammates, opponents and fellow Husker recruits. And Prochazka also has the feet and wingspan to be a prime offensive line prospect — much like current Husker starting right tackle Bryce Benhart. Prochazka earned a lot of offers in spring 2019. Nebraska was right there in pursuit, and Prochazka committed during his junior year in 2019. Since then, he’s been one of NU’s top peer recruiters, helping lure Thomas Fidone into the class. He put on a bunch of good weight in recent years, going from skinny to filled out. He looks the part.
Our take: Prochazka has a little bit of a mean streak, and that’s good. When he locks onto (admittedly overmatched) defenders, he shoves, drives and pushes them around with force. It won’t be so easy in college, especially when defenders know how to play with leverage, right into a tall tackle’s jersey numbers. Benhart has received a little bit of a lesson in that this season. Long term, Prochazka’s trajectory seems comparable to Benhart. He’ll learn technique and better footwork within NU’s program. He’s a top-100 prospect for a reason.
They said it: “One of the key things to me is he said, ‘Hey, I don’t want to be known just as the tall kid with lots of potential.’ He wanted to be an excellent football player and he’s really dedicated himself to improving his craft and adding quality weight these last several years. They don’t come any more reliable than Teddy is. And with his frame, he’s just built like a large skill player.” — Elkhorn South coach Guy Rosenberg.
Check out @TeddyProchazka Highlights!#GBRXXI /// #TheGoodLife pic.twitter.com/A43owtrAL6— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) December 16, 2020
Signee Spotlights: Get to know the 2021 recruiting class
The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the newest batch of Huskers, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how…
Omaha World-Herald: Big Red
Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics.