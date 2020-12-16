Signee Spotlight: At 6-foot-9, Elkhorn South lineman Teddy Prochazka is hard to miss

The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the newest batch of Huskers, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska.

* * *

Teddy Prochazka

6-9, 282, OT

Elkhorn South

247Sports composite: 4 stars

Rivals: 4 stars

ESPN: 3 stars

Other key offers: Michigan, Arizona State, Kansas State, Iowa State

How he got here: The tallest in-state offensive line prospect in recent memory is hard to miss. He towers over most of his teammates, opponents and fellow Husker recruits. And Prochazka also has the feet and wingspan to be a prime offensive line prospect — much like current Husker starting right tackle Bryce Benhart. Prochazka earned a lot of offers in spring 2019. Nebraska was right there in pursuit, and Prochazka committed during his junior year in 2019. Since then, he’s been one of NU’s top peer recruiters, helping lure Thomas Fidone into the class. He put on a bunch of good weight in recent years, going from skinny to filled out. He looks the part.