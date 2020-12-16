Signee Spotlight: Council Bluffs' Thomas Fidone is the nation's top tight end

Our take: Fidone represents the type of receiving threat Nebraska’s offense has lacked under Frost. He has a massive catch radius, an elite vertical jump and big-play speed on an already-muscular frame. His meteoric rise from relative unknown in the winter before his junior season to the nation’s top tight end prospect is notable, and landing him is a major win for the Huskers. Fidone’s grade of .9604 in the 247Sports composite makes him the third-highest rated NU recruit in the last decade (Tyjon Lindsey was .9769 and Turner Corcoran was .9749). He is as ready-made as they come to play early in 2021.