Signee Spotlight: Council Bluffs' Thomas Fidone is the nation's top tight end

The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the newest batch of Huskers, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska.
* * *
Thomas Fidone
6-5, 235, TE
Council Bluffs (Iowa) Lewis Central
247Sports composite: 4 stars
Rivals: 4 stars
ESPN: 4 stars
Other key offers: LSU, Iowa, Alabama, Georgia, Penn State, Notre Dame
How he got here: Fidone broke onto the national scene in January 2020 at the All-American Bowl national combine, flashing the strength and athletic explosiveness that attracted offers from more than 40 FBS programs. Nebraska had offered four months earlier and gotten him on campus half a dozen times, which became critical when pandemic-related recruiting shutdowns hit in mid-March. Fidone played out his recruiting process mostly virtually, with 2021 NU pledges driving him to Lincoln for an “official visit” with current Nebraska players in early August. The lifelong Husker fan committed a few weeks later, then crafted a dominant senior year — 43 catches for 845 yards and 10 touchdowns in 10 games — despite facing frequent double and triple teams.
Our take: Fidone represents the type of receiving threat Nebraska’s offense has lacked under Frost. He has a massive catch radius, an elite vertical jump and big-play speed on an already-muscular frame. His meteoric rise from relative unknown in the winter before his junior season to the nation’s top tight end prospect is notable, and landing him is a major win for the Huskers. Fidone’s grade of .9604 in the 247Sports composite makes him the third-highest rated NU recruit in the last decade (Tyjon Lindsey was .9769 and Turner Corcoran was .9749). He is as ready-made as they come to play early in 2021.
They said it: “I think I’ll compete with anybody in that tight end room and there’s no doubt in my mind I’ll be better than all of them at one point.” — Fidone
Check out @ThomasFidone Highlights!#GBRXXI /// #TheGoodLife pic.twitter.com/ZF6mFEVZS5— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) December 16, 2020
