Signee Spotlight: Decoldest Crawford flips to Nebraska from LSU
1 comment

Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Jimmy Watkins recap a small but busy signing day for Nebraska football. The crew also gives their impressions after meeting the Huskers' new assistant coaches this week. As the transfer portal turns, they look at where Nebraska stands with a possible quarterback addition. They close the show with a look at a rumor laced week with Nebraska basketball.

The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the newest batch of Huskers, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska. 

* * *

Decoldest Crawford

6-1, 185, WR

Shreveport (La.) Green Oaks

247Sports composite: 3 stars

Rivals rating: 3 stars

ESPN rating: 4 stars

Other key offers: LSU

How he got here: Crawford was committed to LSU fore more than two years but reconsidered hours after former Tigers receivers coach Mickey Joseph – newly hired by Nebraska – offered him a Big Red scholarship in early December. The prospect played his recruiting process quietly from there, indicating other finalists to be Texas, Florida and Auburn before settling on the Huskers at the close of the early signing period. Crawford’s was an unlikely 11th-hour flip made possible by a coaching change and a testament to the strength of his relationship with Joseph.

Our take: Crawford deserves notice for more than his unique first name. His highlight film shows a versatile player who can line up wide and use breakaway speed, adjust quickly to errant passes, make defenders miss and block downfield. His varsity production – 119 catches for more than 2,000 yards in three seasons – is evidence that his runway to being an on-field factor could be relatively short. He’ll always ​be the answer to the trivia question, ‘Who was Mickey Joseph’s first recruit at Nebraska?’ and that may be just the start.

They said it: “You don’t have the old recruiting spiel – ‘How’s your mom, how’s your girlfriend, how’s your dad, how’s track practice’ – I don’t have those conversations with (recruits). We have different conversations with them. You gotta make it real – you can’t have recruiting relationships. You’ve got to have real relationships to get those kids.” – Mickey Joseph on his recruiting philosophy.

evan.bland@owh.com,

402-444-1201,

twitter.com/EvanBlandOWH

Related to this story

