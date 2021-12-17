Signee Spotlight: Decoldest Crawford flips to Nebraska from LSU

The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the newest batch of Huskers, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska.

Decoldest Crawford

6-1, 185, WR

Shreveport (La.) Green Oaks

247Sports composite: 3 stars

Rivals rating: 3 stars

ESPN rating: 4 stars

Other key offers: LSU

How he got here: Crawford was committed to LSU fore more than two years but reconsidered hours after former Tigers receivers coach Mickey Joseph – newly hired by Nebraska – offered him a Big Red scholarship in early December. The prospect played his recruiting process quietly from there, indicating other finalists to be Texas, Florida and Auburn before settling on the Huskers at the close of the early signing period. Crawford’s was an unlikely 11th-hour flip made possible by a coaching change and a testament to the strength of his relationship with Joseph.