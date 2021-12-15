Signee Spotlight: DeShon Singleton may be one of the Huskers' 'biggest sleepers'

The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the newest batch of Huskers, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska.

* * *

DeShon Singleton

6-3, 200, DB

Hutchinson (Kan.) C.C.

247Sports composite: 3 stars

Rivals: 3 stars

ESPN: 3 stars

Other key offers: Kansas State, Kansas

How he got here: Things came together quickly between Nebraska and Singleton, with the school extending a scholarship offer Dec. 4 and the defender getting to campus for a midweek visit shortly thereafter. It surely didn’t hurt NU’s chances with the Louisiana native to have new receivers coach and former LSU assistant Mickey Joseph in the fold, nor that the Huskers can offer opportunity — three DB starters from 2021 are gone — and development under assistant coach Travis Fisher. The full academic qualifier can be on campus for the spring semester.