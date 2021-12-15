 Skip to main content
Signee Spotlight: DeShon Singleton may be one of the Huskers' 'biggest sleepers'
FOOTBALL

Signee Spotlight: DeShon Singleton may be one of the Huskers' 'biggest sleepers'

Sam McKewon looks at the defensive class for Nebraska's early signing day.

The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the newest batch of Huskers, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska. 

* * *

6-3, 200, DB

Hutchinson (Kan.) C.C.

247Sports composite: 3 stars

Rivals: 3 stars

ESPN: 3 stars

Other key offers: Kansas State, Kansas

How he got here: Things came together quickly between Nebraska and Singleton, with the school extending a scholarship offer Dec. 4 and the defender getting to campus for a midweek visit shortly thereafter. It surely didn’t hurt NU’s chances with the Louisiana native to have new receivers coach and former LSU assistant Mickey Joseph in the fold, nor that the Huskers can offer opportunity — three DB starters from 2021 are gone — and development under assistant coach Travis Fisher. The full academic qualifier can be on campus for the spring semester.

Our take: Rare is the quality juco prospect who has four years to play three, but Singleton appears to be exactly that coming off a 22-tackle, two-interception season in nine games in 2021. Safety is his projected position and his path to Lincoln isn’t unlike Deontai Williams, whom NU once plucked from the junior-college ranks and turned into a pro prospect. He also has ball skills as a former high-school quarterback and receiver. The Huskers haven’t signed a juco player since the 2020 cycle. He’ll get every chance to contribute early, but he also has time to acclimate to Big Ten offenses if he needs it.

They said it: “I think DeShon is going to be one of the biggest sleepers. He reminds me of myself when I was in high school. That he was a big-time basketball player and all he really did was hoop. Then, once he got on that field, everything just took off from there.” — St. Helena College and Career Academy coach Brandon Mitchell to WAFB in Louisiana last year.

