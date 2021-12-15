Signee Spotlight: Emmett Johnson picked up steam with strong senior season

Emmett Johnson

How he got here: Nebraska’s second member of the class from the North Star State, Johnson was one of the Huskers’ final additions. His recruitment picked up steam late as he rushed for 2,484 yards and 41 touchdowns in a breakout senior season. He was also named Minnesota’s Mr. Football, an award given to the state's top senior. He also started on defense, recording 71 tackles and two interceptions. He unofficially visited Lincoln in late November, then NU became Johnson’s first Power Five offer on Dec. 11, the day after an official visit. He committed to the Huskers on signing day over a handful of Group of 5 and FCS offers.