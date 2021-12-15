Signee Spotlight: Emmett Johnson picked up steam with strong senior season

The "Signee Spotlight" provides all the information you need on the newest batch of Huskers, including rankings, evaluations and a look at how they landed at Nebraska.
Emmett Johnson
6-0, 183, RB
Minneapolis (Minn.) Academy of Holy Angels
247Sports composite: 3 stars
Rivals: 3 stars
ESPN: 3 stars
Other key offers: Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Western Kentucky, Northern Iowa
How he got here: Nebraska’s second member of the class from the North Star State, Johnson was one of the Huskers’ final additions. His recruitment picked up steam late as he rushed for 2,484 yards and 41 touchdowns in a breakout senior season. He was also named Minnesota’s Mr. Football, an award given to the state's top senior. He also started on defense, recording 71 tackles and two interceptions. He unofficially visited Lincoln in late November, then NU became Johnson’s first Power Five offer on Dec. 11, the day after an official visit. He committed to the Huskers on signing day over a handful of Group of 5 and FCS offers.
Our take: Johnson’s recruiting process started slow before he dominated the third-largest classification in Minnesota as a senior. His breakaway speed — a 4.49-second 40-yard dash — overwhelmed opponents, and his vision and balance are advanced for a high school player. He also has experience and success returning kickoffs, which seems to be an emphasis in this recruiting class after the Huskers employed a stale return unit in 2021. Johnson is the only running back in this recruiting class, and he'll be the fifth scholarship back on the roster.
They said it: “Emmett is one of the most driven, humble and charismatic people we have ever had in the program. Throughout high school, Emmett always placed team values ahead of individual recognition and success. He plays both offense and defense and just makes plays. God has blessed Emmett with the best skill set I have ever seen at Holy Angels.” — Holy Angels coach Jim Gunderson